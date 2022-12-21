A dominant winner on his first start for Willie Mullins at Tramore on New Year’s Day, the five-year-old did not run again until pushing Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon close in a Grade One novice hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

On the strength of that form, he was a short price for his reappearance and first start over the larger obstacles in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase and the result was never really in doubt.

Ridden by Paul Townend, the 1/5 favourite went straight to the lead and quickly opened up a significant advantage over his rivals.

He made a couple of minor jumping errors, particularly at the second fence from the finish, but it did not prevent him from scoring by 19 lengths from Colonel Mustard.