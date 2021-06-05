Epsom Saturday review: Mokaatil delivers in Dash

First Epsom winner for Egan David Egan rode his first winner at Epsom as Mokaatil comfortably landed the World Pool 'Dash' Handicap. Sent off at 25/1, Ian Williams' charge worked his way across to the group racing down the centre of the track and a furlong out he went to the front. From there nothing was going to get to him in traditionally one of the most competitive handicaps of the season, the six-year-old scoring by two lengths. Only Spoofing led the group home on the stands' side to claim second ahead of Stone Of Destiny, who was unsettled in the stalls, but the Dash belonged to Mokaatil.

Sweet 16 for Oh This Is Us Oh This Is Us recorded a 16th career victory when springing an 18/1 surprise in the Cazoo Diomed Stakes. Tom Marquand tracked the pace on Richard Hannon's stable stalwart but looked booked for second at best when 2/1 joint-favourite Century Dream went for home. However once in the clear the winner found a change of gear and it carried him to the front in the very last stride.

Oh This Is Us collars Century Dream on the line

Winning trainer Richard Hannon said: “He’s my favourite (horse in the yard) and has been for some time. You never know when he’s going to pop up – he won at 66/1 at Ascot (in April). He’s never won a Group race before, so although there’s a Derby today, that’s probably mine! “He’s won for something like eight different jockeys and Tom has won about seven on him – he’s just been a star.” Considering future plans, he added: “He’s in the Royal Hunt Cup (at Royal Ascot), but we’ll find our way around the big meetings, like today, and be very kind to him. He deserved that today and it might set him up as a stallion. He drove the horse box here today and probably won’t retire until he’s 25!”

Prayer delivers for Murphy Parent's Prayer ran her rivals ragged under a positive Oisin Murphy ride in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes. Sent forward from stall two, she went three lengths clear of her rivals passing the two furlong marker and that was that. Nazuna came through for second, ahead of favourite Statement who never threatened to land a blow from the rear of the field, but this was all about one horse, Parent's Prayer winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

Parent's Prayer skips clear of her field

Murphy told ITV Racing: “She was an ultimate professional and I’m thrilled for her owner. She’s a beautiful mover, a daughter of Kingman and she was always going to be a Group winner one day. It’s all just coming together. “Archie’s horses are flying, a winner today and a winner yesterday at black-type level. He places them very well and the results are phenomenal.” Winning trainer Archie Watson added: " “I think we will stay at a mile for now though I do think she would get further under the right circumstances, but there is such a good fillies’ programme over a mile that I don’t think we need to look beyond that at the moment. “I know it is only 10 days or so to Royal Ascot, but the Duke of Cambridge would be the first option and then on to the Falmouth at Newmarket. If she misses Ascot we would go straight to the Falmouth. “Later on in the season we can then look at races like the Sun Chariot, Matron and other races in France.”

Turner shines on Solent Hayley Turner and Solent Gateway came out on top in a thrilling finish to the World Pool At The tote Handicap. Tom Dascombe's charge picked a great day to register a first career win but it was tight. In a dramatic contest Greatgadian looked to have taken control approaching the furlong pole but he was run down by the both the winner and King Frankel. The runner-up was last and struggling for much of the contest but found his stride in the closing stages but the photographic evidence showed the winner had held him by a nose.

Solent Gateway edges out King Frankel