Impressive winner of the Arkle last season, the nine-year-old had suffered a stop-start preparation due to unusually quick ground conditions this term.

While sent off the 15/8 second-favourite to avenge his defeat by the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene in the Clarence House Chase, which had been rerouted from Ascot to Cheltenham, he was never travelling with much fluency and finished fifth, some 64 lengths behind Mullins’ star.

Unseasonably quick autumn ground meant Edwardstone was not seen until December, where he duly romped to a nine-length win in the Tingle Creek at Sandown.

Long odds-on for the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over Christmas, he unseated Tom Cannon early on and, having suffered a setback after going down a head in the Clarence House, King was naturally disappointed with his latest effort.

“He’s perfectly sound after it,” said King. “We are obviously going to be running a few checks in the next week or so, but certainly there was no repeat of the lameness he had last time.

“At the moment there’s nothing more to add, really.