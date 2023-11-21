Edwardstone heading to Tingle Creek or Peterborough Chase next

Alan King was pleased to “erase the memory” of Edwardstone’s no-show in the Champion Chase in March when chasing home Jonbon in the Shloer Chase on Sunday.
King now has to decide, with the help of connections, whether to take on Nicky Henderson’s Jonbon again in the Betair Tingle Creek at Sandown on December 9 or step him up in trip for the Peterborough Chase the following day.
King has been musing for some time now that Edwardstone may need further than two miles to be seen at his best.
He said on his website, www.alankingracing.co.uk: ”I thought it was a smashing run, and it was such a relief to see Edwardstone erase the memory of last March. Cheltenham is still a mystery, but we can now look forward and it is a case of deciding whether to have a rematch with Jonbon when we defend our Tingle Creek crown on December 9 or wait 24 hours so we can step him up to two and a half miles for the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon.”
