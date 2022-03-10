Groom Caroline Schofield insists it would mean “absolutely everything” if her pride and joy Edwardstone stormed to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham next Tuesday.
Having looked after the Alan King-trained Kayf Tara gelding from virtually the moment he walked through the doors at Barbury Castle Stables, the 56-year-old now hopes he can finally secure a first Festival success on his third appearance at the meeting.
Despite looking forward to watching the eight year old attempt to secure the second Grade One victory of his career, the former greyhound trainer admits she is a mixture of both nerves and excitement as the big day draws ever closer.
She said: “It would mean absolutely everything if Edwardstone won. The team are all behind him. We have a few runners at Cheltenham but realistically ‘Eddie’ is easily our best chance of a winner.
“We can’t wait to get there but every year you hear the odd one falls by the wayside and you think ‘Oh God don’t let it all go wrong at the last moment’.
“I’m nervous but excited as well as it has been the plan from day one since he won his first race over fences.
“I started working for Alan in 2016 so I missed out on his last Festival winner Uxizandre. We’ve had some Royal Ascot winners since I’ve joined but not a Festival winner so it would be great if Eddie could be the one to change that.
“I used to look after Harambe and he won the Greatwood for me in 2019. I remember he got up on the line and I said to Mark (White) the travelling head lad and I said ‘We’ve just won the Greatwood!’
“I was crying my eyes out as I couldn’t believe it happened. It was very emotional but it would be 10 times worse with Eddie as he is my pride and joy. I love him to bits.”
Given his new found status as stable flagbearer there would now likely be a long queue of hands wanting to look after Edwardstone, However Schofield says that was not the case when the opportunity arose to look after him on a day-to-day basis.
She said: “I saw him come off the lorry and thought that was a lovely looking horse but somebody else got him as I had my full quote of horses.
“As soon as he became available I was like can I have him. I was the only one who wanted him.
“People thought he was a nice big looking horse, but that he looked like being a slow maturing horse.
“He never really showed anything in his early days hence in his bumper, where we had two in the race, he was the outsider of the two but he ended up finishing second.
“He is quite a character at home. You walk past his stable and he would have you if you're not careful. He is a bit grumpy in the box unless you give him a carrot as they are his thing.”
After making an inauspicious start to life over fences when unseating Tom Bellamy at Doncaster last season, Edwardstone was quickly reverted back to hurdles for the remainder of the campaign - a decision Schofield believes has been fully vindicated.
She said: “It went a bit wrong at Doncaster when he had his first run over fences last season. He banked the fence under Tom Bellamy on him and unseated him.
“In hindsight that was maybe a good thing as it made us go back hurdling and running in all those big handicaps like the Betfair Hurdle and County Hurdle. It made a man of him really and turned him into the streetwise horse he is now.
“I couldn’t believe Warwick on his first run back this season when he was brought down. We were lost for words and we all just looked at each other as if to say is this ever going to happen. I said to Alan you couldn’t make this up.
“The next time he ran I was an absolute nervous wreck as we had got to get round and win if we are thinking of the Arkle and thankfully he did."
It was victory in the Grade One Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park that not only saw Edwardstone advertise his Arkle credentials but give Lyneham-based Schofield a taste of what is hopefully to come.
She said: “That day at Sandown was great. We’d spent all week talking about Third Time Lucki, and could we beat him.
“We thought he would jump off and set the pace for us as although he is not keen he needs a nice gallop. We all knew Third Time Lucki would make it a good test.
“I kept saying he would sit in behind him, turn for home then pick them off and away he will go. You couldn’t have planned it any better.
“My boy was spectacular that day. We were all watching it on the grass where the lads watch it and we saw him cruise up to Third Time Lucki.
“He went past him and everything was flat out in behind and my lad was only in third gear. It was a fantastic feeling.”
Although Edwardstone is yet to win in his three previous appearances at Cheltenham over hurdles Schofield, who has previously worked for the likes of Henrietta Knight and Geoff King, believes neither the track nor fences hold any fears for him.
She said: “People have said he has not won a race at Cheltenham and have questioned will get up the hill but he has run in some of those good handicaps at Cheltenham and he was running his merits over others that were thrown in at the weights.
“I don’t have any qualms with the track at all for him. He has never jumped fences around there but he has become a very good jumper and he was good the last time at Warwick.
“There should be a nice pace going as it is a Cheltenham Grade One so they won’t hang about. He can just sit in and hopefully come and finish up the hill. He gets every yard of two miles and he won’t be stopping up the hill that is for sure.”
There will be an extra cause for celebration should Edwardtone secure Grade One glory at The Festival with Schofield having placed a small wager on him at the start of the season, however that is not her priority but simply an additional bonus.
She said: “I’m hoping he will be clear and there is no battle up the run in with anything. I can assure you we will be shouting our heads off.
“After the first time he got round Warwick and won they were offering 33/1 for the Arkle I got the enhanced odds of 35/1 so I had a tenner each-way on him so it is now a case of fingers crossed.
“It is not about the money for me though I just want him to get round, but to win it would be fantastic.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.