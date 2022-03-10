Groom Caroline Schofield insists it would mean “absolutely everything” if her pride and joy Edwardstone stormed to glory in the Sporting Life Arkle at Cheltenham next Tuesday.

Having looked after the Alan King-trained Kayf Tara gelding from virtually the moment he walked through the doors at Barbury Castle Stables, the 56-year-old now hopes he can finally secure a first Festival success on his third appearance at the meeting. Despite looking forward to watching the eight year old attempt to secure the second Grade One victory of his career, the former greyhound trainer admits she is a mixture of both nerves and excitement as the big day draws ever closer. She said: “It would mean absolutely everything if Edwardstone won. The team are all behind him. We have a few runners at Cheltenham but realistically ‘Eddie’ is easily our best chance of a winner. “We can’t wait to get there but every year you hear the odd one falls by the wayside and you think ‘Oh God don’t let it all go wrong at the last moment’. “I’m nervous but excited as well as it has been the plan from day one since he won his first race over fences. “I started working for Alan in 2016 so I missed out on his last Festival winner Uxizandre. We’ve had some Royal Ascot winners since I’ve joined but not a Festival winner so it would be great if Eddie could be the one to change that. “I used to look after Harambe and he won the Greatwood for me in 2019. I remember he got up on the line and I said to Mark (White) the travelling head lad and I said ‘We’ve just won the Greatwood!’ “I was crying my eyes out as I couldn’t believe it happened. It was very emotional but it would be 10 times worse with Eddie as he is my pride and joy. I love him to bits.”

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

Given his new found status as stable flagbearer there would now likely be a long queue of hands wanting to look after Edwardstone, However Schofield says that was not the case when the opportunity arose to look after him on a day-to-day basis. She said: “I saw him come off the lorry and thought that was a lovely looking horse but somebody else got him as I had my full quote of horses. “As soon as he became available I was like can I have him. I was the only one who wanted him. “People thought he was a nice big looking horse, but that he looked like being a slow maturing horse. “He never really showed anything in his early days hence in his bumper, where we had two in the race, he was the outsider of the two but he ended up finishing second. “He is quite a character at home. You walk past his stable and he would have you if you're not careful. He is a bit grumpy in the box unless you give him a carrot as they are his thing.”

After making an inauspicious start to life over fences when unseating Tom Bellamy at Doncaster last season, Edwardstone was quickly reverted back to hurdles for the remainder of the campaign - a decision Schofield believes has been fully vindicated. She said: “It went a bit wrong at Doncaster when he had his first run over fences last season. He banked the fence under Tom Bellamy on him and unseated him. “In hindsight that was maybe a good thing as it made us go back hurdling and running in all those big handicaps like the Betfair Hurdle and County Hurdle. It made a man of him really and turned him into the streetwise horse he is now. “I couldn’t believe Warwick on his first run back this season when he was brought down. We were lost for words and we all just looked at each other as if to say is this ever going to happen. I said to Alan you couldn’t make this up. “The next time he ran I was an absolute nervous wreck as we had got to get round and win if we are thinking of the Arkle and thankfully he did."

Talking Points | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews