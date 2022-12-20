Tom Cannon hopes Edwardstone can pass what he describes will be another ‘acid test’ of his credentials at Kempton Park in a much-anticipated showdown with Nube Negra in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase on day two of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival (Tuesday 27th December).

The pair had been on course to clash in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November before Edwardstone was declared a non-runner by trainer Alan King in the two mile contest, which Nube Negra secured for the second year in succession. Edwardstone made a winning return when claiming the third Grade One success of his career with an emphatic victory in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park on December 3rd - 12 months after tasting top level glory on the same card in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase. While Nube Negra presents a fresh challenge for Edwardstone, on a track where there will be more emphasis on speed than stamina, Cannon is confident his mount will have the necessary gears to enhance his impressive record in the Grade Two contest.

Cannon said: “Edwardstone is a speedy horse and it will take a good one to beat him. Nube Negra is a good horse though and I’m sure it will be a good spectacle. On his day Edwardstone is the quickest horse over two miles you will find and he has got an electric turn of foot when he needs it. It is another acid test to see where he stands and hopefully he will put his best foot forward as Nube Negra is a quick horse. “He has won left handed, right handed on flat tracks and undulating tracks so it doesn’t really matter where it is. He is probably slightly better going left handed but then he has won two Grade Ones going right handed. This is another stepping stone along the way as we know there is a bigger picture at the end of the day.” Reflecting on Edwardstone’s latest success, for which he was given a career high mark of 170, Cannon is still surprised at the ease in which he saw off fellow Grade One scorers Shishkin and Greaneteen. He said: “I felt Shishkin was beaten after about three fences as he was never really travelling then a few of them started to come back to me at the Pond Fence and Edwardstone filled up and found another gear before jumping it very well. “I had Greaneteen with a target on his back but I was surprised how quickly I caught him up going to two out. “I thought I would get to his girths between the last two or as we were jumping the last but Edwardstone soon got on his coat tails and took himself past him without me having to do much at all. The race panned out very similar to the Henry VIII last season as in that race I couldn’t believe how well I was going when I reached the Pond Fence. He probably jumped slightly better this time but he saw the race out equally as well.