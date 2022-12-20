Tom Cannon hopes Edwardstone can pass what he describes will be another ‘acid test’ of his credentials at Kempton Park in a much-anticipated showdown with Nube Negra in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase on day two of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival (Tuesday 27th December).
The pair had been on course to clash in the Grade Two Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November before Edwardstone was declared a non-runner by trainer Alan King in the two mile contest, which Nube Negra secured for the second year in succession.
Edwardstone made a winning return when claiming the third Grade One success of his career with an emphatic victory in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown Park on December 3rd - 12 months after tasting top level glory on the same card in the Henry VIII Novices’ Chase.
While Nube Negra presents a fresh challenge for Edwardstone, on a track where there will be more emphasis on speed than stamina, Cannon is confident his mount will have the necessary gears to enhance his impressive record in the Grade Two contest.
Cannon said: “Edwardstone is a speedy horse and it will take a good one to beat him. Nube Negra is a good horse though and I’m sure it will be a good spectacle. On his day Edwardstone is the quickest horse over two miles you will find and he has got an electric turn of foot when he needs it. It is another acid test to see where he stands and hopefully he will put his best foot forward as Nube Negra is a quick horse.
“He has won left handed, right handed on flat tracks and undulating tracks so it doesn’t really matter where it is. He is probably slightly better going left handed but then he has won two Grade Ones going right handed. This is another stepping stone along the way as we know there is a bigger picture at the end of the day.”
Reflecting on Edwardstone’s latest success, for which he was given a career high mark of 170, Cannon is still surprised at the ease in which he saw off fellow Grade One scorers Shishkin and Greaneteen.
He said: “I felt Shishkin was beaten after about three fences as he was never really travelling then a few of them started to come back to me at the Pond Fence and Edwardstone filled up and found another gear before jumping it very well. “I had Greaneteen with a target on his back but I was surprised how quickly I caught him up going to two out.
“I thought I would get to his girths between the last two or as we were jumping the last but Edwardstone soon got on his coat tails and took himself past him without me having to do much at all. The race panned out very similar to the Henry VIII last season as in that race I couldn’t believe how well I was going when I reached the Pond Fence. He probably jumped slightly better this time but he saw the race out equally as well.
“You have to live your life in the moment in this game and it was an amazing performance to back up what he has done around there before. It was an impressive start to what is hopefully another good season but we can’t rest on it.”
In seasons gone by Cannon has felt that Edwardstone often needed a run or two before reaching peak condition, and while he expects further improvement from the Kayf Tara gelding, he has praised King and his team for their hard work behind the scenes.
He added “He often needs a few races to build him up as he is quite a big individual and that is what slightly surprised me at Sandown. It was testament to Alan and his team at home that he turned up in pretty much the same sort of form as last year with a bit left to work on.
“He definitely thrives off his racing and we saw that last season. He showed he doesn’t mind having two runs in December when he followed up his win in the Henry VIII at Kempton Park in the Wayward Lad (Novices’ Chase). He likes being kept busy and it keeps the pipes open. It is nice to have a horse like that. I’ve been in the lucky position that the horse does the talking for me. He is an easy horse to operate and hopefully he will carry on doing the talking for me.”
