“There are a couple of issues, both temporary,” said Andy Edwards, who owns the horse under the DFA Racing banner in partnership with Pam Edwards and Peter and Pat Pink.

He returned stiff and sore and having been given a little time to recuperate, the Diamond Boy gelding underwent a thorough veterinary examination last week, the results of which saw connections draw stumps on the idea of running in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Having jumped markedly left throughout the Kempton feature on Boxing Day, the Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old unseated Charlie Deutsch at the last fence when a close-up second to Bravemansgame.

“He had a few days off in his paddock and has been trotting up fine.

“He has been walking and trotting under saddle, but we decided to give him a full MOT, because he did jump so far to the left at Kempton.

“He moves soundly and you would not think there was anything untoward, but when we got the results, they were not what we were expecting.

“He needs some time and, talking to the vets, it would not be an ideal preparation to rush him into a Gold Cup. Our horse’s health and happiness comes above everything. He is only eight, he can go to the Gold Cup next year.

“The most important thing is doing right by our horse.”

A dual Grade One winner as a novice, L’Homme Presse took the Scilly Isles Chase at Sandown and the Brown Advisory at last year’s Festival.

He then recorded a comfortable victory in his comeback run under Deutsch in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle.

Things did not go according to plan at Kempton, with conditions not ideal and the track’s configuration playing to his main rivals’ strengths, as connections had stated beforehand.

Edwards added: “I watched him going to the start and I thought he didn’t quite look right behind – he didn’t go down as smoothly as he normally does.

“When he jumped the third fence, I said ‘he’s not right’. When he jumped the fourth, I said ‘he’s definitely not right’.

“So it was very hard to watch the race in the stands, as I could feel he was in pain. So, for him to do what he did, to be a close second jumping the last, is absolutely phenomenal considering he was carrying an issue that we were unaware of.

“My immediate emotion after the race was one of humility. I was completely humbled by the fact that he had given so much.

“Afterwards, I went into the box with him and stayed with him for some while, and could not help but think how amazing he was and what a magnificent horse he was, to be able to achieve what he did, given the adverse situation.

“The fact that he was carrying an issue, for him to run as well as he did, makes him an incredible racehorse.”