Adam Houghton chats to Ed Walker, who outlines his potential Goodwood runners including Dreamloper in Thursday's Qatar Nassau Stakes.

It was exactly a year ago yesterday that Dreamloper ran out a dominant winner of the Valiant Stakes at Ascot, forging clear in the final two furlongs to gain a first success in pattern company at the very first attempt. A year earlier the same contest had been won by none other than Lady Bowthorpe. She too was running in pattern company for the first time and the way in which she took the step up in grade in her stride was no less emphatic, ultimately winning by four and three-quarter lengths compared to the four and a half lengths Dreamloper won by. The similarities between Dreamloper and Lady Bowthorpe don’t end there either as they both followed a similar path after winning at Ascot. At four they both ended the season with a good effort in defeat in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket, and at five they both made a successful reappearance in the Dahlia Stakes at the same course. Jockey Kieran Shoemark has also played a significant role in both their careers. After teaming up with Lady Bowthorpe in 12 of her 18 starts, Shoemark suddenly had to face up to life without her this year after she was retired to stud, but Dreamloper has filled the void admirably in a budding partnership which looks set to be continued at Goodwood next week.

Goodwood Talking Points

So, the big question now is whether Dreamloper can follow in the footsteps of Lady Bowthorpe once again by winning Thursday’s Qatar Nassau Stakes? She certainly heads to Goodwood in top form according to trainer Ed Walker, who is prepared to give her another chance over a mile and a quarter after her below-par display in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time. Walker said: “Dreamloper did her last piece of work on Thursday morning and I’m very happy with her. We have a back-up plan with the Prix Rothschild entry, but it looks set to be good summer ground at Goodwood and if that’s the case then she’ll head there. “I messed up sending her to Ireland in hindsight. It was a very hot race to be fair, but things just didn’t go to plan. She was a bit keen and it was bad ground, so it wasn’t ideal. “She wasn’t beaten because of the trip and I’m very keen to try it again on better ground in the hope that she just relaxes a bit better. She was pretty settled at Newmarket and at Longchamp, but less so at the Curragh, so I’m hoping Kieran can get her switched off.” The way Dreamloper performed at the Curragh certainly shouldn’t undo the good work she did in two previous starts this season, first winning the Dahlia and then following up with a clear-cut success in the Prix d’Ispahan. It was clear when speaking to Walker just how much that Longchamp victory meant to him and the whole team at Kingsdown Stables, particularly given what came before it.

Group 1 glory for Kieran Shoemark! Dreamloper powers to win the Prix d'Ispahan!

After all, Walker had already been training for getting on 11 years when he finally made the breakthrough in Group One company with Starman, a brilliant winner of last year’s July Cup. And then, just as that horse looked set to dominate the sprinting division, he suffered an injury which brought a premature end to his career. Put simply, horses of the calibre of Starman just don’t come along very often, or stick around for that long, so don’t expect Walker to take anything for granted with Dreamloper as she looks to add to her top-level tally throughout this year. “I think that’s what was so rewarding about Dreamloper winning in France,” Walker explained when asked about the disappointment of losing Starman. “We were all desperately sad that Starman retired. His career was slightly hampered by first Covid, which ruined his three-year-old campaign basically, and then obviously we had that setback at the end which brought the curtain down on his career a race or two too early after Haydock. “We felt a bit robbed with him in many ways, so the Group One win in France was massive. It took us a long time to get that monkey off our back with Starman and to back it up relatively quickly was great.” Walker will be hoping Group One win number three comes even quicker and it will certainly be no surprise if Dreamloper is the horse to give him it, perhaps even on Thursday’s card at Goodwood. There might be a certain Prix de Diane winner standing in her way in the shape of Nashwa, but the old saying goes that you should never be scared of one horse and Walker pointed to the defeat of Inspiral – a stablemate of Nashwa – at Newmarket’s July Festival as a perfect case in point. Walker added: “The odds suggest that Nashwa is almost unbeatable but, of those who look like they’re going to run, I think Dreamloper is nearly going to be second favourite. We’ll see – as we learnt in the Falmouth, there’s no such thing as a certainty in this game.”

The words “certainty” and “Stewards’ Cup” rarely appear in the same sentence together and that is unlikely to change this year if the ante-post betting for that prestigious contest is anything to go by. For context, Sky Bet are currently going 10/1 the field, with Mr Wagyu leading the way following his victory in another big sprint handicap at the Curragh earlier this month. Of the rest, Walker looks to hold a very strong hand with two horses priced at 12/1, namely Great Ambassador and Popmaster. The trainer certainly has reason to be optimistic heading into one of the most competitive handicaps run all year on the Flat, similar in that respect to the Wokingham at Royal Ascot in which Popmaster was last seen finishing a good second (watch the replay below). Reflecting on his season so far, Walker said: “Popmaster has been in good form this year and he’s a horse who I’ve always believed a huge amount in. He hasn’t done a lot wrong, but he still hasn’t quite got to where I thought he might get to. “It feels like this year he’s a more complete horse, a better sprinter and a bit more straightforward than he once was. I’d love to think this horse one day will be in pattern company and I would love this to be his last run in a handicap, but they’re so hard to win these races. “We saw that at Ascot where we were only mown down by a bit of a legend in Rohaan. It was a huge run and I think he would have a massive chance in the Stewards’ Cup.”

As for Great Ambassador, he already has a couple of placed finishes in big sprint handicaps on his CV. Beaten just a length when third in this race last year, he went on to fill the runner-up spot in the Ayr Gold Cup and Walker is hopeful of another good display after he showed a bit more spark when seventh in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last time. Walker said: “Great Ambassador was a bit unlucky at Newbury, Tom [Marquand, jockey] said he would have finished a hell of a lot closer if he’d got room when he needed it. It was a real step in the right direction after a bad start to the year with an injury and then we took our chance in a red-hot Group One which obviously didn’t work. “He’s going to run off a mark only 1 lb higher than when he was second in last year’s Ayr Gold Cup, where he won his race very comfortably on the far side. He seems to have come out of Newbury well and if he’s fresh and well going into next week then we’ll give it a go. “He was third in last year’s Stewards’ Cup off 96 and he’s now running off 107, but he was second in an Ayr Gold Cup off 106, so it’s doable – it’s tough, but it’s doable.” Primo Bacio is a filly who has generally found life tough since winning a Listed contest at York last year, though she went on to run some good races in defeat at the top level during the second half of 2021, finishing hot on the heels of the principals both when fifth in the Falmouth and seventh in the Prix Rothschild. Wednesday’s Oak Tree Stakes will be one of the easiest assignments she has faced for quite some time and Walker is keeping his fingers crossed that everything falls into place for her to gain an elusive Group-race victory. “Primo Bacio will be stepping back down in grade and I think the seven furlongs will really suit her,” Walker said when summing up her chance. “She ran well enough in the Falmouth at Newmarket last time and before that she was third in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot. Hopefully, she can get a Group win on the board. She hasn’t won a race since York last year, so it would be nice to get her head back in front.”