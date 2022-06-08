Basking in the afterglow of his second top-level success, Ed Walker is staying closer to home with Dreamloper, who sailed to a two-length success in the Prix D’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

The Upper Lambourn handler, who won the July Cup last year with Starman, quickly secured the second Group One of his career, as the daughter of Lope De Vega followed up her Dahlia Stakes success on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on her seasonal return. Having won over nine furlongs the last twice, Walker is now mulling over which path to take before stepping up in trip and heading to Goodwood for the Nassau Stakes in August. “She is good and is in great form,” said Walker. “She has only two options, really. The Nassau is the main target, but it is a case of what we do between now and then – it is either the Pretty Polly at the Curragh or the Falmouth at Newmarket. “I think we will probably end up going in the Falmouth, rather than travelling her all the way to the Curragh for a stiff 10 furlongs. “I think the Nassau would probably suit her more than the Curragh when she goes over 10 furlongs. Those are our two options on the way to Goodwood, which I think will really suit her, and I think we will probably end up going to Newmarket.”