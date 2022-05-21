Trainer Ed Walker is hopeful that the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock on Saturday can provide the perfect platform for Came From The Dark to return to winning ways.
The six-year-old was on an upwardly mobile trajectory last year, impressing when winning the Group Three Coral Charge at Sandown Park in July, before missing the rest of the season through injury.
The son of Dark Angel finished down the field when returning to action in the Group Three Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last month, but Walker is keeping his fingers crossed that his charge can take a notable step forward at the weekend – at a track where he’s won at three times before.
Walker said: “The Temple Stakes is the plan for Came From The Dark and he loves Haydock.
“He wouldn’t mind any rain between now and Saturday. We were very disappointed with his comeback run but he’s capable of throwing in a dud every now and again, so hopefully he can bounce back. He’s in good form though and this was always the target.
“Touch wood, my guys have done a brilliant job with him and they’ve got him back to soundness and good form so I think we’re on the straight and narrow. He’s fit, well and sound so hopefully we can get back on track.”
Upper Lambourn-based Walker feels that Saturday’s contest can provide the perfect platform for his charge to push on from for the rest of 2022.
He added: “He was just full of confidence last season, I think his wind was causing him a problem and we got it fixed in winter 2020 and then he flew in 2021 and got injured – but we’re pretty hopeful that we can get a good shot at it this year, starting with the weekend.”
It looks set to be an excellent renewal of the Temple Stakes, with last year’s Group One Nunthorpe Stakes heroine Winter Power set to make her seasonal reappearance for Tim Easterby, with Group performers Twilight Calls (Henry Candy), King’s Lynn (Andrew Balding) and Khaadem (Charlie Hills) also among the 14 remaining entries.
Saturday’s card to Haydock also features the Group Two Sandy Lane Stakes (6f), a leading trial for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot plus the valuable Silver Bowl Handicap (1m 37y).
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.