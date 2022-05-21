The six-year-old was on an upwardly mobile trajectory last year, impressing when winning the Group Three Coral Charge at Sandown Park in July, before missing the rest of the season through injury.

The son of Dark Angel finished down the field when returning to action in the Group Three Betfair Palace House Stakes at Newmarket last month, but Walker is keeping his fingers crossed that his charge can take a notable step forward at the weekend – at a track where he’s won at three times before.

Walker said: “The Temple Stakes is the plan for Came From The Dark and he loves Haydock.

“He wouldn’t mind any rain between now and Saturday. We were very disappointed with his comeback run but he’s capable of throwing in a dud every now and again, so hopefully he can bounce back. He’s in good form though and this was always the target.

“Touch wood, my guys have done a brilliant job with him and they’ve got him back to soundness and good form so I think we’re on the straight and narrow. He’s fit, well and sound so hopefully we can get back on track.”