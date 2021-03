Ed Chamberlin joins Dom Newton from a sun-soaked Cheltenham to reflect on another incredible day of racing at the Cheltenham Festival including:

๐Ÿฏ The Tiger is back

๐Ÿ‘ Henry de Bromhead

๐Ÿ‡ The sensational Rachael Blackmore

๐ŸŸ Monkfish getting the job done

Watch the video in full below!