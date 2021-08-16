Ed Chamberlin column: Haydock reflections and look ahead to Doncaster

The weekly Cunningham File amongst these pages has quickly become a must-read for racing fans. Informative, entertaining and at times brilliantly mischievous. This week the William Hill Racing League was among the topics covered. I actually enjoyed the bits of it I saw. It seemed good fun. I’m sure the organisers and sponsors will sensibly ignore most of the ‘outrage olympics’ on social media and judgement of its success - just like for another recent sporting innovation, The Hundred - will come from attendance numbers at the various tracks and viewing figures on television. The line I liked most from my Sporting Life colleague this week was "let’s not fret too much if the TRL pilot doesn’t lead to season two. Every other scribbler in the racing media has been giving chapter and verse on how to fix racing since the post-coital glow of Ebor week wore off. The packed enclosures at Goodwood, Beverley, Cartmel and Newmarket last weekend suggests there isn't that much that is broken apart from the prize money and small fields issues".

There may be a few more problems to solve than that but Graham’s right that racing spends far too much time beating itself up. Compared to the other sports I’ve worked in, horse racing is a furlong clear in this department. GC would have enjoyed Betfair Sprint Cup Day at his beloved Haydock. The feature race didn’t quite follow the expected script but what a thriller we were served up with Emaraaty Ana fending off the fast-finishing favourite Starman in a course-record time. You could see what it meant to Kevin Ryan when we spoke to him afterwards and what a job he and his team have done with the winner. Ed Walker was far from dispirited by the defeat for Starman either, just lamenting that costly flat-spot he again hit in the race. If connections opt to go for the QIPCO British Champions Sprint with him then you sense the stiff finish at Ascot will be right up his street. The weather gods would need to be as kind to him as they were this week though.

Next week is another good one for racing. The Cazoo St Leger Festival is one of those events that connects well with the surrounding community, culminating in a full-house for the final Classic of the season. The love the local people have for this day always reminds me of how the Grand National belongs to the people of Liverpool and presenting the Leger in front of those packed stands on gives me one of the biggest buzzes of the year. Usually we’re tucked away somewhere but at Doncaster we’re front and centre and while the big race itself may lack depth, the 2021 renewal has stardust sprinkled on it. How wonderful it was to see Hurricane Lane pointed straight here after his win in the Grand Prix de Paris. Already a two-time Group One winner, he’s out to continue a stellar year for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin and he brings real star quality to proceedings. It was great to hear the trainer tell us on Saturday's show that everything is going well with his preparation. Fingers crossed it continues to do next week.

Hurricane Lane overhauls Lone Eagle to win the Irish Derby

Indeed next Saturday looks set to throw up the best 90 minutes of the season. It kicks off with the Champagne Stakes, then the Irish Champion Stakes followed by the Cazoo St Leger. It could be a blockbuster. Reach For The Moon is on target for the former and we’ve been talking about this colt, owned by The Queen, ever since he chased home Point Lonsdale in the Chesham at Royal Ascot. He’s recorded two impressive wins since then and just how important could he be for the whole sport next year? If the Cazoo Derby dream is still alive through the spring and early summer he’ll be the biggest racing story for years. Just imagine a royal winner, in the premier Classic, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations? What a moment it would be for his owner and racing in general, and just as importantly it could help re-ignite the Derby and provide the momentum to restore the race itself to former glories. That’s something I’m hugely passionate about and this might just be the colt to get us there. That said it’s no penalty kick at Doncaster. Lusail is just one of the dangers as his ever-sporting trainer Richard Hannon takes aim at another big prize. He’s never one to shirk a challenge, as illustrated by Snow Lantern travelling over to France to take on Baaeed in the Moulin, and we’ll definitely learn more about Reach For The Moon next week.