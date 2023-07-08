There might have been just the four runners, but the 2023 renewal of the Coral-Eclipse served up a classic clash of the generations. In Emily Upjohn and Paddington the field featured a pair of Group 1 winners last time out, with the former dropping down in trip after victory in the Coronation Cup, the latter stepping up from the mile of the Irish Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes. This had the potential to be a cracker and it didn't disappoint.

With Wild West Wind setting no more than a fair gallop, Paddington tracking him was in the optimum position to press on in the straight. However, Emily Upjohn covered his move and put in a sustained challenge in the last quarter-mile. Paddington, though, despite carrying his head slightly awkwardly, always looked to be holding his rival, the margin narrowing at the line but not enough, the pair pulling six lengths clear.

Paddington was a third successive three-year-old winner of the Eclipse and the ninth this century, his performance behind only the likes of Sea The Stars and Golden Horn, right up there with the best of the second rank. It is also a performance that keeps him in form terms one step ahead of his stable-companion Auguste Rodin. Although both are entered in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes, a meeting between them on the track seems unlikely, understandable but a shame all the same.