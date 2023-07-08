Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paddington returns in triumph after the Coral-Eclipse
Paddington returns in triumph after the Coral-Eclipse

Eclipse reaction: David Cleary on Paddington's victory

By David Cleary
16:36 · SAT July 08, 2023

Timeform's on-course reporter David Cleary with his verdict on Paddington's win in the Coral-Eclipse.

There might have been just the four runners, but the 2023 renewal of the Coral-Eclipse served up a classic clash of the generations. In Emily Upjohn and Paddington the field featured a pair of Group 1 winners last time out, with the former dropping down in trip after victory in the Coronation Cup, the latter stepping up from the mile of the Irish Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes. This had the potential to be a cracker and it didn't disappoint.

With Wild West Wind setting no more than a fair gallop, Paddington tracking him was in the optimum position to press on in the straight. However, Emily Upjohn covered his move and put in a sustained challenge in the last quarter-mile. Paddington, though, despite carrying his head slightly awkwardly, always looked to be holding his rival, the margin narrowing at the line but not enough, the pair pulling six lengths clear.

Paddington was a third successive three-year-old winner of the Eclipse and the ninth this century, his performance behind only the likes of Sea The Stars and Golden Horn, right up there with the best of the second rank. It is also a performance that keeps him in form terms one step ahead of his stable-companion Auguste Rodin. Although both are entered in the Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes, a meeting between them on the track seems unlikely, understandable but a shame all the same.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING