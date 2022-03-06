Following his Saudi Cup disappointment last weekend, Mishriff is expected to follow a similar path as last season but will not go to Dubai.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old was drawn widest of all in stall 14 when attempting to land the $20million Riyadh feature for a second year in succession. However, David Egan’s mount was beaten turning for home and allowed to come home at his own pace. Plans to run in the $6m Sheema Classic on Dubai World Cup night, which he also won last season, have been shelved, according to Ted Voute, racing manager for Mishriff’s owner, Prince Faisal. Voute said: “I saw John Gosden at Wednesday at Kempton and he said he was sound and great and he hadn’t done any veterinary check-ups yet. “He was on Warren Hill and everything appeared fine. “He definitely wasn’t himself in the Saudi Cup. Basically, most of last year, every time he ran in a Group One we did a medical check-up afterwards. He is valuable and he is pretty well insured, so we made that a standard practice. “I think we are waiting to see if that throws any light on it.