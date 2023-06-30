Eclipse decision set to be made this weekend on Paddington

Since winning a handicap first time out this season, the son of Siyouni has won a Listed race, the Irish 2,000 Guineas and put up a dominant display in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He beat English Guineas winner Chaldean there and has been the subject of strong market support for the 10-furlong Eclipse, from 6/1 into 7/2 with the sponsors, making him second-favourite behind Emily Upjohn.

“The lads haven’t quite decided yet, I think they are going to decide this weekend what they want to do with him,” said O’Brien when asked if the Eclipse was a possibility.

“He seems to be in good form, but we’ll talk over the weekend and we’ll hopefully have a plan by next week.

“He’s improved with every run and we’ve been very happy with him all the way.

“He’s always looked like he’d get 10 furlongs if they wanted to.”