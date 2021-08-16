Ebor tips & preview: Timeform's Top rated, Improver and Flag horse for York highlight

Timeform highlight the Top rated, Improver and Flag horse from the Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Top rated Hamish It will be some training feat by William Haggas if Hamish can win the Ebor after more than a year off the track and only one race since October 2019. That absence is the only potential negative, though, as Hamish has plenty going for him otherwise, not least the terrific form of his yard this month. Hamish was last seen in higher grade, finishing just in front of Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck when fourth behind Fanny Logan in last season’s Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was unlucky not to finish closer, too, after a troubled run in the straight. As a three-year-old, Hamish made rapid improvement, particularly once faced with greater tests of stamina. He won the Melrose, the ‘three-year-olds’ Ebor’, at this meeting and followed up in another valuable handicap for three-year-olds, this time on much softer ground, over the same course and distance at York’s October meeting. His subsequent neck defeat to Trueshan in a conditions race at Newbury also reads very well now. If fit enough to do himself justice after such a long time off, Hamish is potentially on a favourable mark, though he’d want the ground to soften up ideally.

The improver Mt Leinster Not many seven-year-olds on the Flat are still on the upgrade but there are two of that age in this field with a ‘p’ attached to their ratings – the other is Shanroe – and both are trained in Ireland. Irish trainers have a good recent record in the Ebor and Mt Leinster’s trainer Willie Mullins won it with Sesenta in 2009. Mt Leinster is better known as a jumper, as he won a bumper on his racecourse debut and took a well-contested maiden hurdle at Leopardstown before finishing third in a Grade 1 novice at the same track. His full sister won a Listed race on the level, though, and Mt Leinster made a very successful switch to the Flat himself in 2020, winning three of his four starts in amateur contests under Patrick Mullins. His best effort came at Listowel over a mile and three quarters when making all to beat the subsequent Irish Cesarewitch winner Cape Gentleman with Arcadian Sunrise a long way back in third – the latter won the two-mile handicap at York earlier this week. Raced only on good ground or softer (all his Flat starts last year were in testing conditions), he’s another for whom any rain would be welcome.