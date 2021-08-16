Ebor tips & preview: Timeform's Top rated, Improver and Flag horse for York highlight

Timeform highlight the Top rated, Improver and Flag horse from the Sky Bet Ebor at York.
It will be some training feat by William Haggas if Hamish can win the Ebor after more than a year off the track and only one race since October 2019. That absence is the only potential negative, though, as Hamish has plenty going for him otherwise, not least the terrific form of his yard this month. Hamish was last seen in higher grade, finishing just in front of Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck when fourth behind Fanny Logan in last season’s Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot. He was unlucky not to finish closer, too, after a troubled run in the straight.
As a three-year-old, Hamish made rapid improvement, particularly once faced with greater tests of stamina. He won the Melrose, the ‘three-year-olds’ Ebor’, at this meeting and followed up in another valuable handicap for three-year-olds, this time on much softer ground, over the same course and distance at York’s October meeting. His subsequent neck defeat to Trueshan in a conditions race at Newbury also reads very well now. If fit enough to do himself justice after such a long time off, Hamish is potentially on a favourable mark, though he’d want the ground to soften up ideally.
Not many seven-year-olds on the Flat are still on the upgrade but there are two of that age in this field with a ‘p’ attached to their ratings – the other is Shanroe – and both are trained in Ireland. Irish trainers have a good recent record in the Ebor and Mt Leinster’s trainer Willie Mullins won it with Sesenta in 2009. Mt Leinster is better known as a jumper, as he won a bumper on his racecourse debut and took a well-contested maiden hurdle at Leopardstown before finishing third in a Grade 1 novice at the same track.
His full sister won a Listed race on the level, though, and Mt Leinster made a very successful switch to the Flat himself in 2020, winning three of his four starts in amateur contests under Patrick Mullins. His best effort came at Listowel over a mile and three quarters when making all to beat the subsequent Irish Cesarewitch winner Cape Gentleman with Arcadian Sunrise a long way back in third – the latter won the two-mile handicap at York earlier this week. Raced only on good ground or softer (all his Flat starts last year were in testing conditions), he’s another for whom any rain would be welcome.
William Haggas has four runners declared in all, and his best chance could well be Ilaraab. He booked a guaranteed place in the Ebor line-up when winning the Jorvik Handicap at the Dante meeting here in convincing fashion, really impressing with the way he hit the front before powering clear to beat Raymond Tusk by three lengths. That was Ilaraab’s first try at a mile and a half, though the way he saw out the longer trip suggests he’ll be at least as effective stepping up another couple of furlongs. Ilaraab was sent off at just 4/1 in a strong field for the Hardwicke Stakes after that smart effort at York but beat only two home after being caught in a bit of traffic in the straight.
Those held up found it hard to get involved in any case, and, having been so progressive beforehand, Ilaraab looks worth another chance, particularly back in a handicap after taking on Group 1 performers at level weights last time. Like stablemate Hamish, Ilaraab did nothing but improve as as a three-year-old, winning his last five starts, the last of those another handicap at York which came on soft ground. As mentioned above, his trainer is in top form, earning the ‘Hot trainer’ flag with a run-to-form percentage of 88% at present.
