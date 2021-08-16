Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival: York bankers

Our racing team combine to bring you their bankers ahead of the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival at York this coming week.

KEMARI - Great Voltigeur (Tony McFadden) Charlie Appleby has enjoyed remarkable success with his three-year-olds this season and he might have another high-class performer on his hands with KEMARI. The Derby or Irish Derby - won by stablemates Adayar and Hurricane Lane - were never an option for Kemari as he was ineligible due to being a gelding. However, he looked like a Group 1 performer in the making when comfortably landing the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, impressing with the turn of foot he showed to quickly seal the deal. Kemari drops back to a mile and a half from a mile and three-quarters, but his speed was the decisive factor at Royal Ascot and he has the pace to cope with this test. He is on a sharp upward curve and remains totally unexposed after only three starts, so he looks up to conceding 3lb to his rivals.

Andrew Balding stable tour: Ebor Festival

IMPERIAL FIGHTER – Acomb Stakes (Ben Linfoot) IMPERIAL FIGHTER couldn’t have made much more of an impressive debut at Goodwood and he’s taken to continue his progression in the Group 3 Tattersalls Acomb Stakes. Andrew Balding’s son of The Gurkha was a very smooth winner of a Goodwood maiden that has found the Acomb winner before (Dutch Connection in 2014) and though that was on soft ground there’s no reason why he won’t handle better conditions. His pedigree certainly suggests as such and given he’s related to a stack of winners improvement from that debut success looks more than likely. Ehraz could be the danger if he turns up, but he looks a sprinter through and through and could be vulnerable to stronger stayers – like Imperial Fighter – if Richard Hannon lets him take his chance.

Alan King stable tour: Ebor Festival

WINTER POWER - Nunthorpe Stakes (John Ingles) Following Battaash’s retirement there will be a new name on the Nunthorpe trophy this year and they’re coming from far and wide to land the prize that has been his for the last two years. French filly Suesa looked good when beating Dragon Symbol comprehensively at Goodwood last time, while Golden Pal will be bidding to succeed where his fellow Americans such as Klassy Briefcase, Mr Nickerson and, more recently, Lady Aurelia have failed in the past. But the answer to this year’s race could lie closer to home. Just down the road, in fact, as the Tim Easterby-trained WINTER POWER has strong claims to becoming another winner of the race for Yorkshire. On two occasions already this season, Winter Power has blazed down the five furlongs of the Knavesmire in a little over 58 seconds, and while both those wins were in Listed events, she gives the impression she’s capable of lifting a bigger prize.

SUESA – Nunthorpe Stakes (Andrew Asquith) SUESA failed to meet expectations and lost her unbeaten record when sent off favourite for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. For whatever reason, she wasn’t firing on all cylinders on that occasion, but she wasted no time bouncing back to form with a scintillating display in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, beating Dragon Symbol by three lengths. Admittedly, the race set up perfectly for her with the leaders going too fast into the teeth of the wind, while Suesa was given a patient ride and made her move late which probably accentuated the winning distance. Still, she moved through the race with ease, looking a potentially top-class sprinter, and displayed a potent turn of foot on what was her first start at a flat five furlongs. That will stand her in good stead on another speed-orientated track and she appears to have leading claims.