Ebor Festival Stable Tours: Ed Walker, Andrew Balding, Alan King, Willie Mullins

Oli Bell and Fran Berry have spoken to some leading trainers prior to the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, with Willie Mullins the latest video to drop.

Ebor team: Willie Mullins Fran Berry caught up with Willie Mullins to discuss his hopes for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival including Stratum in the Lonsdale Cup and what the Closutton handler describes as a 'strong hand' in the Sky Bet Ebor itself.

Stable Tour: Alan King We sent Oli Bell to get the lowdown from Alan King on his string heading to York for the 2021 Ebor Festival, including Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup, Aysmmetric in the Gimcrack, and a trio of possible runners in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap...

Stable Tour: Andrew Balding Andrew Balding has been in sensational form this season and sits at the top of the trainers' championship. He is preparing a strong team for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, a meeting he describes as "the focal point of the summer". Balding reveals the likelihood of Alcohol Free taking her chance in the Juddmonte International, discusses the progress of star juvenile filly Sandrine and he puts up one to watch out for in the nurseries.

Stable Tour: Ed Walker Ed Walker has had a breakthrough year thanks to his first Group One winner, Starman, and while that horse won't be going for the Nunthorpe he's got an 'exciting' team heading to York.

