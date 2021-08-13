Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
The countdown is on to the Ebor meeting
The countdown is on to the Ebor meeting

Ebor Festival Stable Tours: Ed Walker, Andrew Balding, Alan King, Willie Mullins

By Sporting Life
09:54 · FRI August 13, 2021

Oli Bell and Fran Berry have spoken to some leading trainers prior to the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, with Willie Mullins the latest video to drop.

Ebor team: Willie Mullins

Fran Berry caught up with Willie Mullins to discuss his hopes for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival including Stratum in the Lonsdale Cup and what the Closutton handler describes as a 'strong hand' in the Sky Bet Ebor itself.

"We've put him aside for this race" | Willie Mullins on his Ebor team

Stable Tour: Alan King

We sent Oli Bell to get the lowdown from Alan King on his string heading to York for the 2021 Ebor Festival, including Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup, Aysmmetric in the Gimcrack, and a trio of possible runners in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap...

Alan King stable tour: Ebor Festival

Stable Tour: Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding has been in sensational form this season and sits at the top of the trainers' championship. He is preparing a strong team for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, a meeting he describes as "the focal point of the summer".

Balding reveals the likelihood of Alcohol Free taking her chance in the Juddmonte International, discusses the progress of star juvenile filly Sandrine and he puts up one to watch out for in the nurseries.

Stable Tour: Ed Walker

Ed Walker has had a breakthrough year thanks to his first Group One winner, Starman, and while that horse won't be going for the Nunthorpe he's got an 'exciting' team heading to York.

Ed Walker stable tour: Ebor Festival

Competition: Win York Ebor Tickets

Answer this question for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Thursday (August 19) of the York Ebor Festival.

Just log-in or register for a FREE Sporting Life account to enter.

Competition closes Friday August 13 at 1700 BST. See full entry instructions and our competition terms and conditions here.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING