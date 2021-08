Ebor Festival Stable Tours: Ed Walker, Andrew Balding, Alan King

We sent Oli Bell to get the lowdown from Alan King on his string heading to York for the 2021 Ebor Festival, including Trueshan in the Lonsdale Cup, Aysmmetric in the Gimcrack, and a trio of possible runners in the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap...

Stable Tour: Andrew Balding

Andrew Balding has been in sensational form this season and sits at the top of the trainers' championship. He is preparing a strong team for the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival, a meeting he describes as "the focal point of the summer".

Balding reveals the likelihood of Alcohol Free taking her chance in the Juddmonte International, discusses the progress of star juvenile filly Sandrine and he puts up one to watch out for in the nurseries.