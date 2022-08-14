Sir Mark Prescott’s star mare heads to the Knavesmire looking to extend a six-race winning run and following the defection of John and Thady Gosden’s Emily Upjohn who was missing from the five-day acceptors, finds herself at the head of the market and the one to beat in the one-mile-four-furlong Group One.

Morris has been aboard Alpinista for all but one of her eight career victories and all of her last six – with the four most recent triumphs all coming at the highest level.

Prescott’s long-time trusted pilot is full of admiration for one of the best horses he has ever ridden, and is confident of a bold showing in Yorkshire which will set Alpinista up perfectly for a trip to the French capital in early October.

“She’s been flawless throughout her career, to be honest, and seems in great order at home,” said Morris.