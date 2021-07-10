York return under consideration for Strait Of Hormuz

The four-year-old came from well off the pace at York on Saturday to hold every chance in the final furlong, before eventually being beaten just a head and a nose into third place behind Johnny Drama.

O’Keeffe may take Strait Of Hormuz back to the Knavesmire for the Sky Bet Handicap over the same extended 10 furlongs on Ebor day, August 21.

There is also a race over a similar trip at Doncaster on July 31 which could be on his agenda.

“I was absolutely thrilled,” said the Leyburn trainer.

“We got excited for a second. I thought he’d just about got his head in front briefly.

“He ran a great race, and I was particularly pleased because it didn’t look a race where you could come from some way back. It was a great effort.”

It was informative too.

O’Keeffe added: “I think we’ve worked out that 10 furlongs is probably his optimum trip. He’s come out of the race brilliant, 100 per cent.

“There’s a handicap at Doncaster in just over two weeks’ time. That’s a possible.

“There’s a nice 10-furlong handicap back at York at the Ebor meeting. That’s under consideration, but we haven’t made any firm plans.”