Easy Game took the measure of Ballyoisin to win the feature Kerry Group Chase and complete a treble for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins on day one of Listowel’s Harvest Festival.

The reigning champion jockey and trainer struck again as Grade Two-winning hurdler and chaser Easy Game went one better than his fine second behind stablemate Royal Rendezvous in the Galway Plate. Just a select field of three went to post, and that was reduced to two with a circuit to run when The Storyteller – always off the pace being set – was pulled up. Easy Game and even-money favourite Ballyoisin continued their tussle, with the latter mostly just in front until tackled and headed between the last two fences. Townend then got the better jump at the last en route to victory by three and a half lengths at 6/4. Mullins said: “It is Nick’s (Peacock, owner) first race meeting since Cheltenham 2020, and he is delighted to be back. “The horse might be improving a bit, and we will look at the Grade Two chase in Gowran – although Royal Rendezvous goes there, and we might keep the two of them apart. “We never thought he was a three-miler, but he ran a cracker in the Galway Plate. Maybe he deserves an entry in the Down Royal Champion Chase (over three miles) – it might be a little beyond him, but he has handled the ground up there. It can get very lively, so it is a possibility.”

French Made back to winning ways French Made was a Grade Two winner as a juvenile hurdler back in 2019 – and on her second start after a break of more than two years, she returned to winning ways to kickstart the Mullins-Townend treble. Townend had to get to work on the six-year-old quite a long way from home, but she made good ground to collar long-time leader and eventual runner-up Say Goodbye at the last to win as the 13/8 favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle. Mullins said: “She needed the run in Galway (in a big handicap at the end of July) and was improving at home all the time. “I think it was a very fast race and it fell into her lap a little bit. The ones in front were keen to get on with it, and Paul sat out and waited for the race to come back to him – which it did eventually. “I’d have no trouble going out in trip with her, because she looked caught for toe over the first couple of hurdles. “She will go back up in grade at some stage and we’ll try to win what we can over the winter for her owner Sean McManus, who couldn’t be here today. “I think she’ll stay over hurdles this season, she is six now but I hadn’t planned on going chasing.” But while Mullins was delighted with French Made, trainer Liam O’Brien was left aghast by the decision of the stewards to fine him €2,000 and suspend jockey Ambrose McCurtin for 14 days over the running and riding of third-placed No Memory, who was beaten five and three-quarter lengths, and who is prevented from running for 42 days. Describing the verdict as “scandalous”, O’Brien said: “We were beaten by a Grade Two winner. She (No Memory) is rated 115, she should have been getting a stone and a half from her (French Made) and finishes third. “The reason she finished third was because she was out the back and they went too quick and the race collapsed. She obviously hadn’t the pace of the winner who was placed in a Grade One and was a Grade Two winner and she finishes third. “It was her best run ever and I’ll have to appeal.”