Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Silvestre De Sousa riding Winter Power to victory at York
Silvestre De Sousa riding Winter Power to victory at York

Tim Easterby sweet on Winter Power ahead of Nunthorpe

By Nick Robson
12:45 · SUN August 15, 2021

Tim Easterby is not afraid of taking on market leaders Golden Pal and Suesa with Winter Power in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The three-year-old filly has won twice on the Knavesmire already this season, with her only defeat so far coming in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She had last year’s Nunthorpe third Moss Gill behind her when winning last time out – and Easterby would love nothing more than to win one of the feature races of the season at one of his local tracks, an event last won by the family when his uncle Mick scored with Lochnager in 1976

“She’s in very good order and we know she likes it there,” said Easterby.

“She did a little piece of work on Saturday and went very well. She’s in great form.

“It can’t do any harm that she’s getting the allowances, both of them (age and sex).

“She’s in good form, I can’t wait. She’s fresher than most and I’m as confident as you can be going into a race like that.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING