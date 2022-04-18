The six-year-old novice comes into the race on the back of a comfortable handicap success at Navan last month and bids to provide trainer Thomas Gibney another victory in the famous feature after Lion Na Bearnai back in 2012.

Velvet Elvis is 16/1 from 20/1 this morning, while Time To Get Up and Mister Fogpatches are other positives in the market.

Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "It will be a fairly heavy body blow to the bookmakers industry wide if Rachael Blackmore can add the Irish National on Full Time Score to her ever-burgeoning illustrious CV, but so far we’ve seen bits and pieces for other horses including Velvet Elvis and Time To Get Up who ran well enough last time in the Midlands National and has been given a chance by the handicapper."