Velvet Elvis features among Paddy Power's main market movers this Easter Monday ahead of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National.
The six-year-old novice comes into the race on the back of a comfortable handicap success at Navan last month and bids to provide trainer Thomas Gibney another victory in the famous feature after Lion Na Bearnai back in 2012.
Velvet Elvis is 16/1 from 20/1 this morning, while Time To Get Up and Mister Fogpatches are other positives in the market.
Paddy Power spokesperson Paul Binfield said: "It will be a fairly heavy body blow to the bookmakers industry wide if Rachael Blackmore can add the Irish National on Full Time Score to her ever-burgeoning illustrious CV, but so far we’ve seen bits and pieces for other horses including Velvet Elvis and Time To Get Up who ran well enough last time in the Midlands National and has been given a chance by the handicapper."
2.55 Maljoom 2 from 85/40
3.30 Farhan 5 from 11/2
4.05 My Astra 11/8 from 13/8
3.15 Festival Dex 7/2 from 4
3.50 Gars De Sceaux 22 from 30
4.20 Blackbow 85/40 from 9/4
5.00 Time To Get Up 12 from 14, Mister Fogpatches 16 from 18, Velvet Elvis 16 from 20, Lord Lariat 50 from 66, Streets Of Doyen 66 from 80
14.55 Kempton - Saga 8/11 from Evens
15.15 Fairyhouse - Decimation 6/1 from 9/1
15.30 Kempton - Farhan 4/1 from 11/2
15.50 Fairyhouse - Darasson 4/1 from 6/1
16.05 Kempton - My Astra 11/10 from 13/8
17.00 Fairyhouse - Velvet Elvis and Mister Fogpatches both 14/1 from 16/1
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.