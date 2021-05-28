Cazoo Derby news: Lone Eagle set to run

Lone Eagle is likely to take his chance in next week’s Cazoo Derby after bouncing back to winning form at Goodwood.

The Galileo colt swept to victory by four lengths from Yibir in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes this month, carrying a 5lb penalty for a Group Three success at Newmarket last autumn. Lone Eagle’s latest performance showed his near five-length defeat in Sandown’s Classic Trial on his seasonal debut in April was not a true reflection of his ability. Trainer Martyn Meade was delighted with the improvement, and at this stage is leaning towards running the colt at Epsom.

Oisin Murphy & Ed Charmberlin on the Epsom Derby

“We haven’t made a final decision yet, but it’s still on the cards we’ll run him,” said the Manton handler. “He won at Goodwood with a 5lb penalty and 59 knot headwind. He did it well – so I think we have to ignore Sandown, where he ran flat. He bounced back well, and Goodwood should put him spot on to go to Epsom. “Obviously, he’s a big price – but I think there’s no reason why he shouldn’t take his chance. He’ll cope with the ground and the track. We’ll see how he is over the next couple of days and make a final decision.” Meade has run out of time, however, to get Gloucestershire ready for the colts’ Classic. The son of Flintshire made a winning debut over a mile and three furlongs at Kempton in December, but his reappearance has been delayed after he got a bad infection in his off hind in March which took a long time to clear. “I don’t think we’re going to get him there,” said Meade. “He really needs to have a run before – I think it would be wrong to run him straight there. It could be asking too much. I haven’t got a plan at the moment, but he’s progressing well.”