Dusart made a successful start to life over fences at Leicester on Wednesday, but was fairly workmanlike in doing so at odds of 2/7.
Sent off the odds-on favourite in the three-runner Pertemps Network Novices' Chase, Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old had to be driven out to get the better of Sail Away - the only other finisher after Barnaviddaun had unseated Brendan Powell for the second race in succession - by five lengths.
Betfair clipped Dusart to 25/1 from 33/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.
De Boinville told Racing TV: "He's a true chasing type and he's a good jumper so it (fences being taken out) wasn't ideal.
"I'm happy enough and he's going to want every yard of that trip, so perfect. When I gave him a couple of cracks he really responded. All the ability is there."
