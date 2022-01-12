Sent off the odds-on favourite in the three-runner Pertemps Network Novices' Chase, Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old had to be driven out to get the better of Sail Away - the only other finisher after Barnaviddaun had unseated Brendan Powell for the second race in succession - by five lengths.

Betfair clipped Dusart to 25/1 from 33/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham in March.

De Boinville told Racing TV: "He's a true chasing type and he's a good jumper so it (fences being taken out) wasn't ideal.

"I'm happy enough and he's going to want every yard of that trip, so perfect. When I gave him a couple of cracks he really responded. All the ability is there."