Bookmakers were left unimpressed despite Nicky Henderson’s Dusart maintaining his unbeaten record over fences in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Chase at Exeter.

The lightly-raced seven-year-old was having just the fourth run of his life and while it is clear he possesses a very big engine, there were plenty of signs of greenness on the way round. Just like on his chasing debut at Leicester, Dusart appeared to jump better when Nico de Boinville was positive on him but there was still the odd awkward clearance, with the gelding jumping left at several fences. Nevertheless, he still had little trouble in beating Paul Nicholls’ Flash Collonges, rated 138 in his own right, by an eased down 11 lengths.

