The four-year-old daughter of Dandy Man ran a blinder in finishing a length and a quarter behind A Case Of You over six furlongs at Meydan on World Cup night.

Sean Levey’s mount, who won the Weatherbys Super Sprint as a juvenile and took the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last season, will now have some downtime after her exertions in Dubai, before a return to a track where she won on her only previous visit.

The six-furlong Grade Two on the Knavesmire is her preferred option, according to her East Everleigh handler.

“Happy Romance ran a lovely race in Dubai. I was very happy,” said Hannon. “It was just a shame she was not drawn closer to the rail, as it seemed they had a bit of an advantage over there, but we were delighted with her. I put her in the Duke of York the other day, but I have put her in the two races at Ascot, the five and the six (King’s Stand and Platinum Jubilee), and we will work back from there, really. She will have a run beforehand, there is that one at York perhaps – there are options – but she will have a little break now and keep her ticking over.”