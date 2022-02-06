Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a handicapper of interest from day two of Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival on Sunday.

The ratings banker Chacun Pour Soi – Leopardstown 13:50

Chacun Pour Soi has put up a couple of his very best performances in each of the last two seasons when justifying favouritism in the last two editions of the Dublin Chase and, if anywhere near his best again, will be hard to stop in his bid for the hat-trick. His beating of stablemate Allaho at last year’s Punchestown Festival was another top-drawer performance and one which made up for his odds-on defeat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase. However, Chacun Pour Soi was beaten on his last start in Britain too when last of five behind Greaneteen, who takes him on again here, in the Tingle Creek Chase. Chacun Pour Soi was never going with usual zest at Sandown but there were clearly excuses for that performance as he reportedly returned sore behind and then had to miss an engagement at Leopardstown over Christmas when still not right. That setback is evidently behind him now, and he should be able to put the record straight in this rematch with Greaneteen.

The big improver Sir Gerhard – Leopardstown 15:35

The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle looks the most competitive of the four Grade 1 contests on Leopardstown’s card, with the top five on form covered by just a couple of pounds on Timeform ratings. It’s therefore likely to come down to which of the principals can take the biggest step forward and the most likely candidate to do that is Sir Gerhard, one of four in the line-up for Willie Mullins. Sir Gerhard has proven himself at the top level in bumpers so there’s good reason to expect him to do the same over hurdles. He won the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham last season when having Three Stripe Life, who takes him on again here, around eight lengths back in fourth. Sir Gerhard made the perfect start to his hurdling career when winning a maiden impressively at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting, travelling strongly in the lead before cruising clear to win by eight lengths. The way he won there suggests he’s well up to taking the step up to Grade 1 company in his stride.

Handicap hotshot Fakir d’Alene – Leopardstown 14:25