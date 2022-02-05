Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest from Leopardstown's Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday.

Saturday's Best Bets - DRF & Sandown

SATURDAY'S DRF HIGHLIGHTS The Ratings Banker Riviere d'Etel - 14:10 Leopardstown

Blue Lord is the ante-post favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival and, therefore, unsurprisingly heads the market for Saturday's Irish Arkle. However, he will need to improve at Leopardstown if Riviere d'Etel shows the same sort of form she did when runner-up to Ferny Hollow in Grade 1 company over this course and distance on Boxing Day. Riviere d'Etel, a winner on her first three starts over fences, may have lost her unbeaten record as a chaser, but she put up a big effort to get to within a length and a half of Ferny Hollow, a top-class talent who dominated the Sporting Life Arkle betting until news emerged last week that he would miss the remainder of the season. Riviere d'Etel, a five-year-old mare, was receiving 13 lb from Ferny Hollow, but she's also getting plenty of weight on Saturday - 7 lb from the five-year-old geldings and 9 lb from the older geldings. That places Riviere d'Etel 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and it will take a big effort to peg back this bold-jumping, talented mare.

The Big Improver Hollow Games - 13:05 Leopardstown

Hollow Games lost his unbeaten record when third behind stablemate Ginto in the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle last month, but he still emerged with plenty of credit and he can reverse the form with runner-up Grand Jury over this longer trip. Hollow Games, a winning pointer, is stoutly bred and he made a winning start over hurdles in a two-and-three-quarter-mile maiden at Down Royal in October, needing just a hands-and-heels ride to comfortably assert. He wasn't seen in his best light on his next start in the Monksfield Novice Hurdle as that two-and-a-half mile Grade 3 was run at just a steady gallop, but Hollow Games was still too good for his five rivals. He had to settle for minor honours in stronger company at Naas last time but the way he stuck to his task suggests he will raise his game now presented with a stiffer test of stamina.

