Dublin Racing Festival reflections: Sunday big questions

Our man at the Dublin Racing Festival answers the big Sunday questions, which he seems to have set himself.

And that ladies and gentleman is that. Day two of the Dublin Racing Festival is over. And as the massed ranks head back into the big City for a night of celebration ahead of a Bank Holiday Monday over here, I’m taking questions live in the Sea The Stars Suite, overlooking a now deserted Marquee Bar and listening to what I believe the kids call EDM seemingly on a loop. So fire away. Dave In Dublin: Is Ballyburn really a stayer? Answer: Of course he is. Didn’t you see him from the last today? Next. What, you want more? Well he was stronger at the line than anywhere, his pedigree screams stamina and so did this performance. I’m not sure there’s that much between himself and stablemate Dancing City right now mind and after a series of intriguing Closutton head-to-heads this weekend, we look to have a crackerjack looming in March too. And does that alter your thinking about what Sir Gino did to Ballyburn over Christmas? Well I’ve asked myself that so not bolding it but it’s clear on what we saw here he was always going to be too fast on a sharp two miles for a horse who seemingly wants three miles plus.

Ballyburn returns in triumph

D in D: How good is Kopek Des Bordes? A: I don’t really know as someone once said on Coronation Street but a lot better than he looked on his hurdling debut at Christmas – and there’s plenty more left under the bonnet too. I’ll leave it to the Timeform handicappers on Monday to confirm, no honestly lads I will, but a conservative guess is he’s found at least 20 pounds improvement from the festive period and was firmly on the bridle to do so. He looked the horse he promised to be in ‘that’ bumper win of last season but 6/4 for the Sky Bet Supreme? Not yet, no thanks. Think he’ll win it mind although it's an interesting side note that both he and main market rival and stablemate Salvator Mundi are seemingly freewheeling types who have a tendency to get on with it on the limited evidence we have so far. It might just be that the first three hurdles of the Festival opener are as important as the last three.

Kopek Des Bordes is in splendid isolation

David in the STS suite: So go on then – explain that Ladbrokes Dublin Chase? A: Great question and the short answer is I can’t other than Solness at the very least proved his own Festive win was no fluke. His slick jumping and aggressive running style was a joy to behold for much of this contest. He’s beaten the best in Ireland twice and produced two career bests in doing so. But it will take a third successive one – and by some distance too – to floor Jonbon in March if – as seems most likely – the Seven Barrows star does what he does and hits his usual figure. Connections say they learned plenty from Solness’ latest trip to England when a distant fourth in the Tingle Creek and clearly it’s worked on the domestic front but watch that Sandown race and his 11th place finish in the Grand Annual of last year again, and there’s still a leap of faith involved to think he can translate this style and performance to a monster Cheltenham run. Gaellic Warrior produced one of those of his very own in the Arkle last season. He was deadly. But the anticipated big improvement from his reappearance run behind Solness at Christmas didn’t materialise. Indeed he took a significant step backwards, as he did in the race itself when losing touch down the far side. He looked likely to pull up there but ended up plugging on to the line, a performance without zip, without a spark, just when we were expecting both. Back to the drawing board at Closutton with a change of headgear one potential move that was mooted. No, Jonbon, eat and sleep well tonight old friend.

D in L in D: And the Irish Champion? A: Well what can you say? The good news is Lossiemouth was up on her feet after after a fall of falls. It’s been a tough season in Ireland so far for her owner Rich Ricci and he and Mullins will have a sit down and discuss plans from here. As far as WPM was concerned, immediately after the race at least, was providing the mare is fit and healthy in the coming days he’s happy to stick with Plan A and the Champion Hurdle if RR and his team are. It was a heavy fall though and State Man did well to stay on his feet after tangling his legs with his stricken stablemate. By that stage he was already in a different parish to the three big-priced pursuers but didn’t necessarily stay in one. Look he was never going to be beaten but Daddy Long Legs did at least use some of the petrol he’d saved by jogging for the first mile by closing a little from the back of the second last. And I wouldn't be sure just how much fuel was left in the winner's own tank after he went so hard for the first four hurdles. Is State Man as good a horse as the one who won last year’s Cheltenham showpiece? He hadn’t been so far this term and clearly this is hardly compelling evidence to say he is. We won’t really know until March now and the biggest, and perhaps only, question that matters now in terms of the Champion is whether Nicky Henderson can keep the wheels on Constitution Hill. If he does the evidence looks to be growing that they might not see which way he goes. Again.

State Man wins another Irish Champion