Our columist looks ahead to this afternoon's action at Leopardstown where he feels two horses offer value in the big races.

Leopardstown Saturday preview It’s some weekend ahead at Leopardstown, eight Grade 1 races, four of them on Sunday, Honeysuckle the headline, four of them on Saturday, including an intriguing Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup. In terms of race-shape, the Irish Gold Cup and the Irish Champion Hurdle could hardly be more different. In the former, all things being equal, it is impossible to make a case for anything other than the brilliant Honeysuckle. In the latter, you could make a cogent case for the majority of the eight runners.

You can understand why Kemboy is favourite for the Irish Gold Cup. Willie Mullins’ horse is a top-class steeplechaser, a quadruple Grade 1 winner, who goes into the race in good form, on the back of a fine run to finish a close-up third behind Galvin and A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase over Christmas, and he loves Leopardstown. His record at the Foxrock track reads 2142213, the 1s recorded in the Savills Chase in 2018 and in last year’s renewal of the Irish Gold Cup. He is rock solid. It will be fascinating to see how tactics play out, mind you. Kemboy generally likes to go forward in his races. He made all the running when he won this race last year, he led until the approach to the final fence in the Savills Chase in December, he was only headed in the final strides of the 2020 Savills Chase. Can Frodon strike for Britain? But we know that Frodon likes to go forward too, as he did when he won the 2019 Ryanair Chase, and the 2020 King George, and the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October. It is great that Frodon has made the trip from overseas to represent Paul Nicholls, who won this race as a jockey in 1988 and as a trainer in 2009 and, if Frodon and Bryony Frost can get into the rhythm that they got into in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in October, they could go very close. Asterion Forlonge has been the best-backed horse in the race in the last 24 hours. We know that he has the talent, we regularly see flashes of it and, if he could put it all together, he would be a formidable force.

Willie Mullins’ horse was travelling best of all when he departed at the third last fence in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown in December, and he fell at the final fence in the King George when he was probably booked for second place behind his stable companion Tornado Flyer. He has fallen or unseated now in four of his nine chases, twice as many times as the number of times that he has won. That said, he was very good in winning at the Punchestown Festival last April, and he did win the Grade 1 two-mile novices’ hurdle at this meeting two years ago, despite jumping to his right. There’s his talent. He still does go to his right though and, while that tendency is not as pronounced as it used to be, you still would prefer to see him on a right-handed track. The Minella Indo dilemma You can put a line through Minella Indo’s run in the King George. It wasn’t his day, it wasn’t his race and nothing went right. Henry de Bromhead’s horse was brilliant in winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March, and if he could get even close to that level of performance on Saturday, he would be a big player. It does appear, however, that he is better at Cheltenham than he is anywhere else, and his record suggests that he is at his best in the spring. His record from October to February inclusive under Rules reads 322111F43P, while his record from March to May inclusive reads 1121, the 1s an Albert Bartlett Hurdle, a Grade 1 Irish Daily Mirror Hurdle at Punchestown, and a Cheltenham Gold Cup; the 2 when he was mugged late on by Champ in the 2020 RSA Chase. Barry Maloney’s horse is too good a horse to not consider as a potential winner of the Irish Gold Cup, but you’d be happy with a good run, even a good run in defeat, a bounce back from his King George disappointment.

Janidil could be the value of the race now at 10/1 or 12/1. A progressive novice chaser last season, Willie Mullins’ horse was very good in winning the Grade 1 Underwriting Exchange Gold Cup at Fairyhouse last Easter. He travelled well through his race that day, he made good ground around the outside around the home turn, and he stayed on well from the second last fence to go on and beat his two high-class stable companions Franco De Port and Asterion Forlonge. He does go particularly well at Fairyhouse, but he ran well last time too in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown. He only finished fifth in the end, but he was only beaten a total of seven and a half lengths, and he kept on well enough up the run-in to justify another try at three miles. JP McManus’ horse has raced just seven times over fences, and he remains unexposed at the longer trip. He kept on well to take second place behind Allaho in the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown in December over two and a half miles, and he could still have untapped potential over three. Spring Juvenile Hurdle preview And it may be that another JP McManus horse is under-rated and therefore over-priced in the Racing TV ‘12 Euro Per Month This Weekend Only’ Spring Juvenile Hurdle earlier on the day. Fil Dor sets a high standard in the Spring Hurdle, he is talented and he is progressive and he is unbeaten in three runs over hurdles, but Icare Allen was impressive in winning the juveniles’ maiden hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas, and he could improve significantly from that.