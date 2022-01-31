Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost will team up with Frodon and Greaneteen at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

Nicholls, who has decided not to run dual King George and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Clan Des Obeaux in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, believes the guaranteed better ground at Leopardstown will be suitable for both of his Grade One winners. Frodon could take on previous winner Kemboy, while Greaneteen is set for a mouthwatering clash with Chacun Pour Soi. “Clan is not going, he is going to wait for the Denman Chase. Frodon is going to go and Greaneteen will run in the two-mile chase, so two of them are going out there,” Nicholls told Betfair.

While Frodon has made the running in plenty of races in past, Nicholls does not think he needs to make all, especially after a battle for the early lead with Minella Indo in the King George at Kempton took its toll. “Everyone knows the way he runs, but he doesn’t have to. He won’t be getting in a fight like he has been of late – it was ridiculous what happened last time,” said Nicholls. “Bryony can ride him how she feels. It’s a big, galloping track which is more suitable for him and it will be better ground. We’ll see what happens on the day. If you’re making it you’ve got to go a sensible pace, not too quick like the two of them did at Kempton over the first half-mile.” Greaneteen looked very good in the Tingle Creek, in which Chacun Pour Soi disappointed, but proved no match for Shishkin at Kempton over Christmas. “He was good in the Tingle Creek and then we probably ran him back too quick at Kempton, but we didn’t think Shishkin was going to turn up and then he did but we decided to have a go,” said the champion trainer.

Greaneteen and Bryony Frost return in triumph