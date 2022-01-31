Sporting Life
Frodon and Bryony Frost - another day to savour
Dublin Racing Festival: Paul Nicholls pair on target

By Sporting Life
13:39 · MON January 31, 2022

Paul Nicholls and Bryony Frost will team up with Frodon and Greaneteen at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

Nicholls, who has decided not to run dual King George and Punchestown Gold Cup winner Clan Des Obeaux in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup, believes the guaranteed better ground at Leopardstown will be suitable for both of his Grade One winners.

Frodon could take on previous winner Kemboy, while Greaneteen is set for a mouthwatering clash with Chacun Pour Soi.

“Clan is not going, he is going to wait for the Denman Chase. Frodon is going to go and Greaneteen will run in the two-mile chase, so two of them are going out there,” Nicholls told Betfair.

While Frodon has made the running in plenty of races in past, Nicholls does not think he needs to make all, especially after a battle for the early lead with Minella Indo in the King George at Kempton took its toll.

“Everyone knows the way he runs, but he doesn’t have to. He won’t be getting in a fight like he has been of late – it was ridiculous what happened last time,” said Nicholls.

“Bryony can ride him how she feels. It’s a big, galloping track which is more suitable for him and it will be better ground. We’ll see what happens on the day. If you’re making it you’ve got to go a sensible pace, not too quick like the two of them did at Kempton over the first half-mile.”

Greaneteen looked very good in the Tingle Creek, in which Chacun Pour Soi disappointed, but proved no match for Shishkin at Kempton over Christmas.

“He was good in the Tingle Creek and then we probably ran him back too quick at Kempton, but we didn’t think Shishkin was going to turn up and then he did but we decided to have a go,” said the champion trainer.

Greaneteen and Bryony Frost return in triumph
“He ran OK, the ground went a bit soft and he will like the better ground and he’ll like the track. We’ve two nice chances and it’s nice to have runners at the Dublin Racing Festival. Bryony will ride both and it’s exciting.”

Nicholls also had news on smart juvenile Iceo, who was well beaten at Cheltenham on Saturday behind Pied Piper.

“I’d say he’s a proper National Hunt horse, not a Flat horse, and I don’t think we’ll even bother entering him for the Triumph,” he said.

“He obviously wants soft ground and he’s got to learn to settle in those better races, he was a bit keen. He’ll be going for races like the Victor Ludorum at Haydock where he’ll get some soft ground. He’s a chaser of the future, so we’ll bear that in mind – we found that out on Saturday and the Triumph won’t be his race.”

