Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson said: “As Willie said afterwards, Ferny Hollow was exceptional on the day.

He made a winning on his return to action and chasing debut at Punchestown earlier in the month and followed up in the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old beat esteemed stablemate Appreciate It in the Champion Bumper and got the better of Bob Olinger in a maiden hurdle in 2020, but missed much of last season through injury.

“To be off the track for over a year, come back and win and then come out three weeks later and win a Grade One – giving 13lb to a very good filly (Riviere D’etel)- was fantastic.

“I have to admit I thought he was going to get beaten at one stage, but he really pulled it out. In the short term I think we’ll be looking towards the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

Thompson was also delighted to see last season’s Champion Bumper hero Sir Gerhard make a successful start to his hurdling career on the same Leopardstown card.

He looks set to step up to Grade One level sooner rather than later.

“He looked a class act, didn’t he,” Thompson added. “I think we’ll be looking towards the Dublin Racing Festival with him as well.”