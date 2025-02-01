Dublin Racing Festival column: David Ord on Galopin Des Champs

Our man at the Dublin Racing Festival with his take on Saturday's action as Galopin Des Champs takes centre stage.

Do you know what, I’d never been to Leopardstown before Saturday. Nearly didn’t get here this time either having managed to sit in the wrong seat on the plane, row 24 instead of 25, left my laptop bag in the footwell once moved back to the correct slot, then dropped my mobile phone out of my trouser pocket which a kind passenger two rows back retrieved with the kind of aggressive back heel that would win any scrum at the Aviva Stadium. All of that without a drop of alcohol passing my lips. It's little wonder the cabin crew twice checked whether I was ok on the flight from Leeds to Dublin – all 45 minutes of it. Anyway, no harm done, which is my new catchphrase, and the first thing that strikes you is how vibrant the DRF is. Waves of people arrive early, they hang on every word as Ruby Walsh and Fran Berry rattle through the card for customers in the bar behind the main stand.

Music plays over the sound system, the runners are in the parade ring and it’s eyes down for a potential Willie Mullins Grade One full house. Final Demand delivers in the opener and is favourite for the Turners and Albert Bartlett at the Festival. Take your pick Willie. He’s taking his time. “When did you think he was this good?” “After the last hurdle today.” He’s exciting, so is Hello Neighbour. And the full-house bingo card is in the bin because he’s trained by Gavin Cromwell. The best juvenile in Ireland and a silky-smooth traveller, he’ll go well in the JCB Triumph but Lulamba and East India Dock still set the standard in this division. Willie doesn’t want to talk about Cheltenham straight after the races today. And that feels right. Because as the races rattle by, you’re lost in the here and now. And that’s how it should be at any festival. Nothing else matters other than what’s in front of you. Meetingofthewaters is 36 pounds well in on his chase rating in the staying handicap hurdle. He’s also in the second JP McManus silks. Perceval Legallois wins it in the first. The handicap blot beating a retreat after seeming to clip heels on the turn in. Things can really look too good to be true – even if they’re trained at Closutton.

Majborough wins the Irish Arkle

Majborough is and he’s two from two over fences after winning the Goffs Irish Arkle. There’s a real sense of anticipation before the race, are we about to see something special? In the end it was somewhat theatrical. There are remarkable groans from the stands as he gets too close to the first down the back, he fiddles the next and the groans are back, louder this time. Gasps as he pecks on landing two fences later, a huge roar as Mark Walsh and he see a stride and fly the final one down the back. They’re in full voice as he comes clear off the home bend and once safely over the last the run-in is a cause of celebration. Be kind and you’re happy he’s shown he can survive a mistake or two. Only two runs over fences. Only five. But there’s only the Arkle at Cheltenham now for such a horse. Then there’s Sir Gino. Axing the Turners looks like getting an instant reward. There I go, looking forward again. By now they’re seven or eight deep around the parade ring. It’s Paddy Power Gold Cup time. They’re here to see Galopin Des Champs. Fact To File too. Can he get closer than he did at Christmas? If so what does Mark Walsh have to do we ask Willie as he heads off to saddle the pair. “I think he might sit closer,” he mused. In the end he didn’t. “Mark was happy that he’d settled so he decided to keep him settled and have one run at Galopin Des Champs,” Mullins said afterwards. But from now this day – this weekend – belonged to the latter. It was a remarkable experience to witness the power of the performance, the connection with the crowd. They were with him the whole way. Jumping the second last the question was had Paul Townend gone quick enough on the leader? Because Embassy Gardens is still there, Fact To File has arrived on the scene, so has Grangeclare West. A Mullins battalion thundering on. You're watching from the stands, it’s a head-on view, the big screen can’t help. You’re not sure who’s actually in front. It’s a two or three second wait to see who leaves the ground first at the final fence. It’s Galopin Des Champs. And it begins, his relentless charge to the line that takes him four-and-three-quarter lengths clear of his rivals, and the celebrations from those watching on.

Paul Townend lifts the Irish Gold Cup