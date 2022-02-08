Dewhurst runner-up Dubawi Legend is set to go straight to Newmarket for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas without a prior run.

The son of Dubawi was beaten two lengths by Native Trail in the seven-furlong Group One at Newmarket in October and was subsequently badly drawn in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar the following month, where he finished 10th of 13. Hugo Palmer insists he has no qualms about pitching the Dr Ali Ridha-owned colt into a potential rematch at HQ with Native Trail. He said: “Obviously, we were disappointed with everything that happened in America. We had a brute of a draw on the horse’s fourth start, but I had very much made it clear to the owners that if we went, there is a long and illustrious list of European Classic winners that have been beaten at the Breeders’ Cup as juveniles. We hope we can add to that illustrious list.

“He has done well physically since then. He has grown about an inch, which surprised me. He was probably barely 16 hands last year, so he has done well and he will very much have Guineas entries and probably a number of them.” He went on: “I don’t think he will have a prep-run. He ended his year quite late and it was mid-November by the time he got back to England. “He has had a nice break and he is the second-highest-rated two-year-old in Europe, so I don’t feel I need to go into a trial to prove he is good enough to justify his place in a Guineas. “He handled the undulations at Newmarket very well and for a good deal of the last two furlongs, he looked the most likely winner in the Dewhurst. “It would be quite hard not to go to Newmarket, for all the while that Newmarket will probably be the strongest race. “In the back of my mind he has always shown an enormous amount of speed and I believe that he will stay a mile. I don’t think he will ever get further. “His father won an Irish Guineas, his mother (Lovely Pass) won a UAE Guineas and his sister Golden Pass was by Golden Horn and she was a Listed winner and Group-placed when second in the Park Hill over a mile and three-quarters. She was a very different individual.”