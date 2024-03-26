Dubai World Cup night latest news | Dubai Turf distance expected to suit Nashwa

It is a brave decision by owner Imad Al Sagar to keep the multiple Group One-winning five-year-old mare in training given she is likely to be the leading light at his Blue Diamond Stud when she eventually does retire.

However, he found the prospect of competing in races such as the one this weekend too hard to turn down and on her best form last season, such as when winning the Falmouth by five lengths or splitting Mostahdaf and Paddington at York, she has every chance.

“I’ve always said with horses staying on in training that there has to be several criteria met,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, the owner’s racing manager.

“Obviously soundness is one, opportunity and the wish of the owner. From that point of view, she really ticked all those boxes, which was great. If you do that sort of thing, then you’ve got to target important races.

“It’s always an enormous decision, one not to be made lightly. The importance of her for Imad as an owner-breeder – she’s vital to the stud really in every way. It’s not only her pedigree but her charm and ability, she’s in fairly rare company as far as that’s concerned.”