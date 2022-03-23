The first jockey to the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Shadwell Stable partnered the giant Hukum to a head victory over Without A Fight in his prep in the City Of Gold at the start of the month, which was the five-year-old entire’s fifth win from his last seven starts.

It also marked a first Group Two triumph for Hukum, who strictly on the book will need to raise his game at the weekend.

Crowley said: “Hukum has been an absolutely fantastic horse to ride, and I think the Sheema is quite possibly stronger than the World Cup.

“It’s a very deep race and in one of that magnitude, you can’t leave any stone unturned.”

Reflecting on his Hukum’s first run at Meydan, the jockey added: “It was a very nice prep in the City Of Gold and I expect him to improve considerably from that.

“He’s only run once in a Group One when fifth in the St Leger and while I would have preferred an inside draw, I’m hoping to get a nice pitch early on (from stall 11).”

Haggas looks to Alenquer and Dubai Honour to lead Meydan challenge

William Haggas is limbering up for perhaps the most important weekend of his training career with Alenquer and Dubai Honour spearheading his Dubai World Cup team in a twin-pronged assault at the Group One $6 million Longines Sheema Classic.

The Somerville Lodge handler also has Frankel colt Mohaafeth and My Oberon pointed at the $5 million Dubai Turf and Grocer Jack facing a big step up on class in the World Cup itself at Meydan.

And not content with this formidable desert challenge, Haggas will field ante-post favourite Mujtaba in the first big race of the UK Flat season, the SBK Lincoln at Doncaster, also on Saturday. The Dubawi four-year-old was unbeaten in three 2021 starts.

After arriving trackside at Meydan on Wednesday morning, Haggas summed-up his hopes for his respective candidates and said: “We’ve always strived to get a better team and I feel we’ve got our best group of horses this week.

“There are always two things that can knock you back which are complacency and disease, but we have some great people here who are all happy with the conditions facing us.

“I will give the horses a stretch tomorrow.”