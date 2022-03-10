However, connections are happy to draw a line through his subsequent Saudi Cup run, where he finished over 19 lengths behind 66-1 winner Emblem Road, and he may step back up to 10 furlongs for the World Cup on March 26.

Having taken the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan in January, hopes were high the Saeed bin Suroor-trained horse would acquit himself well at the top level.

The five-year-old son of Dark Angel enjoyed a fruitful 2021 campaign, which saw him win four consecutive outings, starting with the Royal Hunt Cup and concluding with the Group Two Prix Daniel Wildenstein at ParisLongchamp.

Bin Suroor said: “He missed the break and from the start it did not look like he was going to win.

“That was clear to me and everyone else who saw it.

“He has come back after the race very good and he has exercised well. He is happy and healthy.

“He looks good, we will keep options open for him now. He will either go to the Dubai World Cup or the Dubai Turf, the nine-furlong race.

“I think we will make that decision a week before the race. I have to talk to Sheikh Mohammed about that.

“It was his first run in Saudi Arabia. You can’t say he doesn’t handle dirt, but it wasn’t a clear run. He missed the break and didn’t please everybody who thought he would do good.

“Dubai will be different track. He has won over both trips before.”

Should he head to the Dubai Turf on World Cup night, he could be joined by stablemate Storm Damage.

The four-year-old Night Of Thunder gelding has won four of his six lifetime starts, including two seven-furlong races at Meydan this spring.

“He is a nice horse,” said Bin Suroor. “Last time Frankie (Dettori) rode him, he won over seven furlongs at Meydan on Super Saturday.

“He is a horse who could go over sprint trips or over a mile and could go for the Dubai Turf. The options are open for him.”