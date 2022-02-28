William Haggas has always thought the world of the four-year-old who outgunned the classy Lord North in the Group Three Betway Winter Derby.

Haggas said he had been pleased with the German-bred colt’s preparation and the M M Stables-owned two-and-a-half-length winner will now go back up in trip at Meydan for the $6million Sheema Classic on March 26.

“I was very pleased with him,” said Haggas. “He had been training nicely and he won very nicely. “He is obviously a talented horse who has run in a couple of Group Ones but he hasn’t won one yet. We are hoping this will be his year.