Hugely progressive last year, the five-year-old won the Royal Hunt Cup under a jubilant Marco Ghiani and went on to land a Listed race at Newbury, the Strensall Stakes at York and the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend.

Bin Suroor now has his sights fixed on the most valuable race in the world and has no qualms that it takes place on dirt.

Former stable star Benbatl went close in the inaugural running two years ago when third to Maximum Security, and the race now carries Group One status.

“He worked today and he worked really well, he’s in good order and I’m very happy with him,” said Bin Suroor on Thursday.

“The target with him is to take him to Saudi, but I would like to give him a race first at the end of this month.

“I will judge him when he works next week and see when I think he is ready for a race and then we’ll make a plan.

“We don’t need to run him on dirt before Saudi, I’ll run him on turf, we’ll go back on dirt in the Saudi Cup.”

He went on: “Benbatl was as good on dirt and turf. People keep saying Real World didn’t win on dirt this time last year, but he wasn’t the same horse then that he is now. He’s changed so much physically.

“Last year he was quite weak. He had a few races on dirt and I know he didn’t win, but he ran well, you couldn’t say he didn’t like dirt – he just wasn’t as good then as he is now.

“When we took him back to Newmarket he grew and became a better horse, it’s as simple as that.

“That is why I want to run him on turf first, to get him ready for the Saudi Cup.”