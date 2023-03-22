Ian Williams has revealed that he’s been delighted with the progress of the improving Enemy, who will take his chance in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday.
The six-year-old has been in fine form since the turn of the year, backing up victory in a mile and a half handicap here with an excellent second at the Saudi Cup meeting a month later, something which Williams has credited to a wind operation.
And while Saturday’s Group 2 contest represents another step up in class for his charge, he revealed that Enemy really took his eye with the way he worked on the main track on Wednesday morning.
He said: “I was pleased with him, he looks nice and fresh but not too fresh. He moved well and Antonio (Fresu) who’s ridden him in all his work since he’s been out here said he was in great form, so I’m looking forward to running him on Saturday.
“He took the eye this morning, I must say. The first day I saw him in Saudi he looked poor and dry and that wasn’t a nice way to see him three days before the race. I couldn’t be happier here. He worked over a mile and a quarter, gradually quickening up before doing a nice canter to finish. We were just giving him a blow and to keep that engine fresh.
“He's progressed well. Post the Ebor last year we were a little concerned about him as we had two different jockey reports on him. We had a look at him and couldn’t find much wrong with him so we had a closer look.
“The wind experts in the UK radio scoped him and said there was nothing wrong but I'm sure there was so we had another look and there was an issue. He was operated on in October and had a good break and I was pleasantly surprised with how well he ran here on his first start back over a mile and a half as he won nicely that day.
“Saudi was the obvious place to go after that and it was a huge run. We were obliged to ride him differently to how we would have wanted to, it was a tight track so we had to put him up with the pace.
“I was worried he’d be very keen but it was a very strong pace and turning for home I thought we were going really well. He ran on well for second and the prize money in Saudi is amazing – so it was like winning without the glory!”
Saturday’s 16-strong field is an excellent one and joining Enemy is fellow British raider Al Qareem, who represents the Karl Burke team.
The four-year-old signed off with a pair of strong efforts in Group company at Longchamp in the autumn and although he was ultimately down the field on return at the Saudi Cup meeting last month, Burke had been quietly pleased with his progress.
He said: “He’s shipped over really well and it’s only been three weeks since he’s been in Saudi, where things didn’t pan out for him. We had a wide draw and luckily we had a man like Ryan Moore on him that day.
“Ryan came in and said he ended up giving him an easy run, he was trapped wide so he tucked him in and the race just unfolded wrong for him. Consequently he’s taken a step forward rather than having a tough race, he’s travelled over well and come off the plane in good shape.
“He won his Group 2 (Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp) in October and then we ran him back in France (in the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak) at the Arc meeting. He didn’t run particularly well on heavy ground that day and it probably came at the end of a long season. We then gave him a break thinking it was the right thing to do and to be fair he didn’t come back great.
“We were always a little bit on the back foot coming into Saudi, so the easy run was probably a benefit for him. This is as far as he wants to go I’d think, but it will be a fast run race and he’s got a good draw for a change.
“Ryan is riding for Aidan O’Brien so Clifford Lee is coming over to ride him. He’s won a couple of times on him and he rides most of our horses, so I’m delighted to have him.
“I haven’t really thought much further than past these two races, but we could look at something like the Yorkshire Cup and who knows, we could look at something like the Melbourne Cup if he steps forward.”
