Ian Williams has revealed that he’s been delighted with the progress of the improving Enemy, who will take his chance in the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan on Saturday.

The six-year-old has been in fine form since the turn of the year, backing up victory in a mile and a half handicap here with an excellent second at the Saudi Cup meeting a month later, something which Williams has credited to a wind operation. And while Saturday’s Group 2 contest represents another step up in class for his charge, he revealed that Enemy really took his eye with the way he worked on the main track on Wednesday morning. He said: “I was pleased with him, he looks nice and fresh but not too fresh. He moved well and Antonio (Fresu) who’s ridden him in all his work since he’s been out here said he was in great form, so I’m looking forward to running him on Saturday.

“He took the eye this morning, I must say. The first day I saw him in Saudi he looked poor and dry and that wasn’t a nice way to see him three days before the race. I couldn’t be happier here. He worked over a mile and a quarter, gradually quickening up before doing a nice canter to finish. We were just giving him a blow and to keep that engine fresh. “He's progressed well. Post the Ebor last year we were a little concerned about him as we had two different jockey reports on him. We had a look at him and couldn’t find much wrong with him so we had a closer look. “The wind experts in the UK radio scoped him and said there was nothing wrong but I'm sure there was so we had another look and there was an issue. He was operated on in October and had a good break and I was pleasantly surprised with how well he ran here on his first start back over a mile and a half as he won nicely that day. “Saudi was the obvious place to go after that and it was a huge run. We were obliged to ride him differently to how we would have wanted to, it was a tight track so we had to put him up with the pace. “I was worried he’d be very keen but it was a very strong pace and turning for home I thought we were going really well. He ran on well for second and the prize money in Saudi is amazing – so it was like winning without the glory!”