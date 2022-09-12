Ten horses have stood their ground for Saturday's Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury, including Persian Force.
Richard Hannon's son of Mehmas has enjoyed a consistent juvenile season to this point, finishing second in the Coventry Stakes and backing up his July Stakes win with a couple more runners-up efforts in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Morny at Deauville last time out.
Persian Force is potentially set for a dip back to Group Two level this weekend where he's likely to face impressive Salisbury debut winner Heroism who represents the Clive Cox team that has won the Mill Reef with Harry Angel (2016) and Wings Of War (2021) in recent seasons.
Hannon has also left in Shouldvebeenaring, Wallop and Minnetonka, while Roger Varian - who struck gold in Saturday's Cazoo St Leger with Eldar Eldarov - is responsible for Charyn, a debut winner at Haydock and since narrowly denied under a penalty in a novice event at Newmarket's July Course, as well as fellow Haydock winner Sakheer in the Eldar Eldarov silks.
Mustajaab could run for William Muir and Chris Grassick, with the north set to be represented by Richard Fahey's Rousing Encore and the Karl Burke-trained Cold Case who won a valuable sales pot at Doncaster last week.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.