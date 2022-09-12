Richard Hannon's son of Mehmas has enjoyed a consistent juvenile season to this point, finishing second in the Coventry Stakes and backing up his July Stakes win with a couple more runners-up efforts in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh and the Prix Morny at Deauville last time out.

Persian Force is potentially set for a dip back to Group Two level this weekend where he's likely to face impressive Salisbury debut winner Heroism who represents the Clive Cox team that has won the Mill Reef with Harry Angel (2016) and Wings Of War (2021) in recent seasons.

Hannon has also left in Shouldvebeenaring, Wallop and Minnetonka, while Roger Varian - who struck gold in Saturday's Cazoo St Leger with Eldar Eldarov - is responsible for Charyn, a debut winner at Haydock and since narrowly denied under a penalty in a novice event at Newmarket's July Course, as well as fellow Haydock winner Sakheer in the Eldar Eldarov silks.