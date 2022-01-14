The Dubai Carnival at Meydan gets under way today, and what a cracking card we have to kick off proceedings.

The Maktoum Challenge Round 1 is as good a renewal as I can remember, while the Cape Verdi has attracted its usual strong Godolphin representation.

When going through the card yesterday, I’d identified a couple of likely bets, though the prices contracted to a point where I wasn’t comfortable putting them up. In the interest of transparency, the below is a truncated version of what I’d written.

'The first was Bet Law in the opener from what looks a good draw in stall 3.

I suspect the South American is faster early doors than Taking Names to his inside and Summer Is Tomorrow to his outside, and he should be quick to get a prominent position. He’s looked very sharp winning his last two races at Maronas in Uruguay, and it’s worth noting his trainer has already had a winner at Meydan in one of the pre-Carnival meetings.

Godolphin runners should dominate the listed contest at 15:10, and it’s the unexposed Charlie Appleby-trained Wirko who takes my eye.

This son Kingman has been gelded since we last saw him when he disappointed a little in the Chester Vase in May, but he’s got plenty of untapped potential and it’s encouraging that William Buick lands here instead of on his stable companion Star Safari.'