Timeform's international racing guru Mark Milligan looks ahead to the return of the Dubai Carnival and has a Friday bet to get stuck into.
1pt win Kiwano in 3.45 Meydan at 13/2 (General) - minimum 5/1
The Dubai Carnival at Meydan gets under way today, and what a cracking card we have to kick off proceedings.
The Maktoum Challenge Round 1 is as good a renewal as I can remember, while the Cape Verdi has attracted its usual strong Godolphin representation.
When going through the card yesterday, I’d identified a couple of likely bets, though the prices contracted to a point where I wasn’t comfortable putting them up. In the interest of transparency, the below is a truncated version of what I’d written.
'The first was Bet Law in the opener from what looks a good draw in stall 3.
I suspect the South American is faster early doors than Taking Names to his inside and Summer Is Tomorrow to his outside, and he should be quick to get a prominent position. He’s looked very sharp winning his last two races at Maronas in Uruguay, and it’s worth noting his trainer has already had a winner at Meydan in one of the pre-Carnival meetings.
Godolphin runners should dominate the listed contest at 15:10, and it’s the unexposed Charlie Appleby-trained Wirko who takes my eye.
This son Kingman has been gelded since we last saw him when he disappointed a little in the Chester Vase in May, but he’s got plenty of untapped potential and it’s encouraging that William Buick lands here instead of on his stable companion Star Safari.'
As I said, those two are not now going to form the main selections, though feel free to back them if the shorter prices float your boat.
I also think Kafoo has a strong chance in the Maktoum Challenge, though again the juice has rather gone out of his price in an open renewal.
For the main bet today, I’m going to apply a rather risky strategy and take on Godolphin in one of the turf races. David Simcock’s KIWANO created a big impression when winning on his debut at Kempton in September and he looks a touch overpriced in what isn’t a particularly deep renewal of the Classic Trial at 15:45.
Making the running that day, he quickly skipped away in the straight and won with more in hand than the official margin of just over a length suggests.
The form amongst the principals looks relatively strong and he’s obviously open to plenty of improvement on just his second career start. As I said earlier, it’s often not an ideal strategy taking on Godolphin in this type of race, but at least in Simcock we have a trainer who knows what it takes to win at the Carnival.
Published at 0900 GMT on 14/01/22
