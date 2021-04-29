Punchestown Festival day three reports | Klassical Dream leads one two for Willie Mullins

Having his first start since two disappointing efforts in top-class company over two miles at the end of 2019, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was heavily backed just before the off on his first try over three miles and those who followed the money barely had a moment's worry.

Cheltenham Festival hero Flooring Porter cut out most of the running but his jumping let him down badly at the head of affairs and he was a spent force three from the finish, when French Dynamite was handed the initiative in front.

However, Patrick Mullins was cutting a really confident figure on 5/1 shot Klassical Dream and the former Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner cruised to the lead approaching the last before skipping clear with the minimum of fuss.

Mullins saddled a one-two in the race with James Du Berlais (16/1) running an eyecatching race from the back of the field to finish second under Brian Hayes, some nine lengths behind the comfortable winner.

The minor placings went to Ronald Pump (17/2) and 12/1 chance French Dynamite who boxed on bravely for fourth under Rachael Blackmore.

The winning jockey said: "I can't say I'm that surprised as he's a high-class horse. I know he hadn't run in a long time but he was going to run at Christmas but got a small setback and it was too late to go chasing.

"He's not simple as you can see do huge credit to the team for getting him back to where he is. They went a strong gallop, the start wasn't ideal but he was alright."