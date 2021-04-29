Punchestown Festival day three reports | Klassical Dream leads one two for Willie Mullins

Klassical Dream came roaring back to his best in no uncertain terms with an easy victory in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.
Having his first start since two disappointing efforts in top-class company over two miles at the end of 2019, the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old was heavily backed just before the off on his first try over three miles and those who followed the money barely had a moment's worry.
Cheltenham Festival hero Flooring Porter cut out most of the running but his jumping let him down badly at the head of affairs and he was a spent force three from the finish, when French Dynamite was handed the initiative in front.
However, Patrick Mullins was cutting a really confident figure on 5/1 shot Klassical Dream and the former Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner cruised to the lead approaching the last before skipping clear with the minimum of fuss.
Mullins saddled a one-two in the race with James Du Berlais (16/1) running an eyecatching race from the back of the field to finish second under Brian Hayes, some nine lengths behind the comfortable winner.
The minor placings went to Ronald Pump (17/2) and 12/1 chance French Dynamite who boxed on bravely for fourth under Rachael Blackmore.
The winning jockey said: "I can't say I'm that surprised as he's a high-class horse. I know he hadn't run in a long time but he was going to run at Christmas but got a small setback and it was too late to go chasing.
"He's not simple as you can see do huge credit to the team for getting him back to where he is. They went a strong gallop, the start wasn't ideal but he was alright."
1st Klassical Dream 5/1
2nd James Du Berlais 16/1
3rd Ronald Pump 17/2
4th French Dynamite 12/1
Winning Trainer: Willie Mullins | Winning Jockey: Patrick Mullins
Despite winning the Ladies Perpetual Cup on Tuesday, he was sent off at 33/1 under Barry Walsh, who steered clear of the carnage behind him.
Alpha Des Obeaux was carried out when there appeared to be a difference of opinion over which course to take, an incident which also saw Some Neck badly hampered.
Singing Banjo stayed on stoutly to beat 80/1 chance Michael’s Pick by three and a quarter lengths.
“I’d say Willie (Mullins) will be OK!” said Rothwell, celebrating his third winner of the week. It’s unbelievable, but as I said before it’s a family success and it’s all about the Walsh family.
“Aaron, Barry’s brother, owns him and their father John trains him for all the point-to-points, so this is just an honour for me. They have banks at home to school their horses and I’ve run them in the banks races for them for a number of years and we absolutely love it. We’ve been second so many times to some of Enda’s (Bolger).
“I always thought that he’d be better over four miles than three and I was questioning whether he should have run in the Ladies Cup the other day, so this is just marvellous.”
Ridden by rising star of the weighing room Simon Torrens, the seven-year-old was proving his durability having run with credit at both Cheltenham and Aintree.
“He’s always been a lovely horse, but this season has made a man of him as he’s also done Cheltenham and Aintree,” said Honeyball.
“Richie McLernon needs a mention as he’s done a lovely job with him. He ran well at Aintree and I thought coming here might freshen him up as he was on his way to Martinstown anyway.
“I mentioned the cheekpieces to Frank (Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus) so we put them on – whether they made a difference, I don’t know.
“We’ve hit the bar here a few times with Regal Encore and Cresswell Breeze, so I’m delighted. Watching the way that race was run, I think we could be back in Ireland with him at some stage.”
Having been available at 20/1 overnight, he won by half a length at 11/2.
“That’s brilliant and the horse deserved it as he’s been very consistent all year. He’s an easy horse to train, he turns up,” said Barcoe.
“That’s his third win and it’s for my most important owner, my wife, and it was my niece who led him up, so it’s great.”
