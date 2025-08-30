Dream day for Roger Varian as he lands high-profile four-timer

Roger Varian had a Saturday to remember as he landed a 284/1 four-timer at Beverley, Chester and Sandown.
Coming Attraction got the ball rolling with victory in the Powells Jewellery EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chester (2.10), the Dark Angel filly travelling well before being pushed out for a comfortable one-and-three-quarter length success under Jack Mitchell.
Next up was Lady Of Spain in the Group 3 BetMGM Atalanta Stakes at Sandown (2.25), the unbeaten four-year-old coming with a strong late run under Ray Dawson to land the spoils at 14/1.
The exciting daughter of Phoenix Of Spain halved in price to 10/1 with Paddy Power for the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 4 on the back of the victory.
Up at Beverley Secret Echo justified odds of 8/11 in the Napoleons Casino And Restaurant Hull EBF Fillies Novice Stakes (2.35) by holding on by a neck under Callum Rodriguez, Miss Lady Grace’s strong late rally not enough to stop the Varian train.
And then Saddadd defied an absence of 105 days to supplement his London Gold Cup win at Newbury back in May with another clearcut handicap success, this time in the Read Meg Nicholls’ Blog at betmgm.co.uk Handicap at Sandown (3.00).
Winning off a handicap mark of 101, the Pinatubo colt was cut to 20s from 33s for the QIPCO British Champion Stakes at Ascot by Paddy Power after the one-and-three-quarter length success.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.