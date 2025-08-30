Dream day for Roger Varian as he lands high-profile four-timer

Roger Varian had a Saturday to remember as he landed a 284/1 four-timer at Beverley, Chester and Sandown.

Coming Attraction got the ball rolling with victory in the Powells Jewellery EBF Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Chester (2.10), the Dark Angel filly travelling well before being pushed out for a comfortable one-and-three-quarter length success under Jack Mitchell. Next up was Lady Of Spain in the Group 3 BetMGM Atalanta Stakes at Sandown (2.25), the unbeaten four-year-old coming with a strong late run under Ray Dawson to land the spoils at 14/1. The exciting daughter of Phoenix Of Spain halved in price to 10/1 with Paddy Power for the Group 1 BetMGM Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 4 on the back of the victory.

Lady Of Spain beats Blue Bolt at Sandown