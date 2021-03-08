Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle: Dreal Deal ruled out

The six-year-old is unbeaten in his last six starts on the Flat and over jumps combined, most recently providing his trainer with one of the biggest victories of his career in the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

McNally had been looking forward to saddling his stable star in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but revealed last month his small string have been hit by aspergillosis – a reaction caused by a form of mould.

On Monday he confirmed Dreal Deal will not making the trip across the Irish Sea, saying: “I’m just not 100 per cent happy with him or with any of the horses at the minute.