He was a little clumsy at the last but soon back on an even keel and Rachael Blackmore gave him a pat down the neck as he hit the line 22 lengths clear of Echoes Of Family.

But he was very good here, duelling with Thyestes Chase winner Coko Beach for much of the contest before going clear two out.

The wheels came off Cheveley Park's rising star after a fall at the Cheltenham Festival last season, the seven-year-old pulling up on his only subsequent start at Punchestown.

Sky Bet reacted by cutting the winner to 8s from 10s for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He is 8s from 20s with Betfair and Paddy Power for the King George.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead said: “It’s brilliant to have him back. Obviously, things just didn’t go right for us sadly – obviously at Cheltenham and then at Punchestown as well. I had never seen it before but he must have hit the fence so hard (at Punchestown). He had a little chip that Gerry Kelly removed and it is fantastic to see him back on track and I’m delighted for Cheveley Park.

“He was brilliant. To be honest I thought he was mighty going to Cheltenham, possibly too well – too fresh and well. It was just unlucky and Punchestown again just didn’t fall right for us. It is lovely to start afresh and to start back like that. He jumped brilliant and you can tell by the smile on Rachael’s face the buzz she got off it. He will step forward from that. I was so focused on this I hadn’t really discussed anything but the John Durkan would look a very obvious race for him.”

When asked about moving up to three miles and beyond, De Bromhead added: “We’ll see. He is a very pacey horse and I’d say it could go either way.”