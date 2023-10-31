Down Royal preview: Gerri Colombe heads Gordon Elliott team

While the seven-year-old lost his unbeaten record at the Cheltenham Festival in March when beaten a short head by The Real Whacker, he gained some compensation in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

That victory took his record under rules to eight wins from nine outings, with three victories at the top level already.

Elliott has already stated this season is all about the Cheltenham Gold Cup and he feels this is the perfect starting point.

Stablemates Conflated and Delta Work are also likely to take their chance, with only six left in contention at Tuesday’s confirmation stage.