Down Royal Champion Chase analysis | Timeform on Gerri Colombe

Read Timeform's report of the Champion Chase at Down Royal which was narrowly won by Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Gerri Colombe.

The smallest field since 2015 but an intriguing renewal of Down Royal's showpiece race nonetheless, with Gordon Elliott and Henry de Bromhead supplying 2 runners apiece, the up-and-coming Gerri Colombe needing to pull out all the stops to pip an older pair who were almost certainly back to their best having each been sharpened up by a comeback run earlier in the autumn - Don Cossack, of course, won that 2015 renewal prior to victory at the following spring's Cheltenham Festival and Gerri Colombe appeals as Elliott's best Gold Cup prospect since then for all he's still some way off the exalted level of form that gelding regularly achieved, or reigning title-holder Galopin des Champs and Shishkin for that matter.

GERRI COLOMBE (FR) made a last-gasp winning return from 7 months off (taking his career tally to 10 wins from 11 starts) and has all the attributes to develop into a live Cheltenham Gold Cup contender, as a notably sound jumper who's always strong at the end of his races, whilst any attempts to class him as a plodder (such as the reputation his yard's former inmate Don Poli got tagged with) are likely to prove very wide of the mark as he's got a high cruising speed which should ensure he'll have little trouble maintaining a good tactical position - that said, it must be stressed that the promised further improvement is still required as things stand, as there are several names in addition to division leader Galopin des Champs who currently have better form in the book than him; raced in third early, blundered third (typically fluent otherwise), went second around halfway, shaken up 3 out, forced to switch between last 2, briefly looked held in third early on run-in but stayed on strongly to lead dying strides. ENVOI ALLEN (FR) might have lost his unbeaten record at Down Royal but still ran right up to his best with that Gowran comeback under his belt, narrowly failing to repeat his 2022 win in this race; patiently ridden, bit slow at a couple of fences early on final circuit, rapid headway between 3 out and 2 out, took over last, responded well to see off Conflated's renewed challenge only to be collared virtually on the line by the winner's strong late surge.

CONFLATED (IRE) had gelled well with this jockey in last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup and, fitter for last month's reappearance, got back to near that form under a positive ride; forced pace, jumped boldly, pressed on between 4 out and 3 out, jumped left 2 out, headed last, rallied and no extra only late on; he's reportedly schooled well over cross-country fences and, if that's the route connections are considering for him at this season's Cheltenham Festival, then a tilt at the 2024 Grand National will presumably be on the cards, 33/1 quotes possibly too big for all he still has to prove his stamina for that sort of trip. MINELLA INDO (IRE) was found out back in Grade 1 company and, presumably due to those physical issues he's hinted at in recent years, seemingly isn't quite the force of old despite a couple of wins during this calendar year; chased leader early, ridden 3 out, folded from next.